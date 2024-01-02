With films such as Thappad, Mission Mangal, Shabaash Mithu, Haseen Dilruba and Pink, Taapsee Pannu has shown her exceptional acting skills time and again. The actress ventured into production and supported films like Blurr and Dhak Dhak. She recently revealed an update about the sequel to her previous film Dhak Dhak, which featured actors like Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. The actor-producer is enjoying the success of her latest film Dunki where she co-stars with Shah Rukh Khan.

Taapsee Pannu shares an update on Dhak Dhak sequel

In an interview with ETimes, Taapsee said that the sequel is still in its nascent stage, she said, “I think it’s still too much in the primitive stage. I don’t know how far and long we’ll go ahead with it. But yes, Dhak Dhak does have a scope of doing that. Let’s see if and when we can do this. But Dhak Dhak, as it is, was such an ambitious film to be able to pull off for a new producer. And I think it was because of my business partner Pranjal Khandhdiya that we were able to pull off an ambitious project in the first place.”

Taapsee on how she chooses films as a producer

Speaking more about how she chooses her films as a producer, Taapsee said, “When you see my films or things that I produce, they will look very much in sync with the kind of films I do as an actor. I will never pick up a film to produce just to make money, that is different from my ideology as an actor.”

Sanjana Sanghi announced sequel to Dhak Dhak sometime back

Sanjana Sanghi, who featured in the film recently took to her social media and shared, “SPECIAL NEWS: The #DhakDhakSequel / My darling Manjari—she has a curious heart, eyes brimming with hope, and love for the world. She doesn’t mistake liberation for rebellion; she revels in her innocence, believing the world is equally so.”

Sanghi further added, “Content in her protected world in Mathura, she is eager to experience more. She’s the best friend everyone wants in their life—solid, supportive, objective. Excited to share that the gang’s journey doesn’t end in #KharduaLa, as we are bringing you the SEQUEL / Are you ready to join us on another extraordinary ride? #DhakDhak2.”

Check out the post:

