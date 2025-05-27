



Taco Bell is on an innovation kick, developing many delicious new menu items and launching one after the other.

This strategic business move has worked for the brand, as its same-store sales increased by 11% in 2025 compared to the year prior, boosting its growth immensely.

Fortunately for fans, it’s not over yet, because it has dropped even more unique creations.

In March, Taco Bell revealed 30 new menu items it would introduce in 2025, along with many exciting partnerships.

However, this fast-food chain is full of surprises, and either inadvertently or intentionally, it left out a few new additions to keep consumers on their toes.

Taco Bell drops new menu items. Image source: Yum! Brands

Taco Bell loads up its Nacho Fries with latest addition

No fast-food chain is complete without fries on its menu, but Yum! Brands’ (YUM) Taco Bell somehow got away with this for decades.

It might have taken a few years, but perfection takes time, and Taco Bell used it to its advantage. It introduced the Nacho Fries in 2018 as a limited-time menu item, and people went wild.

This might be because these fries are unlike any other. Like most fries, they are hot and crispy, but Taco Bell made them its own by adding Mexican spices.

Eventually, the fries were discontinued and would make surprise drops seasonally. However, Taco Bell has brought them back, and this time, they are extra loaded.

The new Loaded Steak & Jalapeño Topped Fries feature Taco Bell’s beloved Nacho Fries topped with nacho cheese sauce, grilled marinated steak, creamy jalapeño sauce, and pickled jalapeños.

This new menu item is available for a limited time at all participating Taco Bell locations nationwide, as seen on the chain’s website.

Taco Bell surprises Crispy Chicken lovers with new menu items

To continue with the chicken trend and please its chicken-loving fans, Taco Bell recently reintroduced its Crispy Chicken nuggets and is now dropping two more Crispy Chicken items.

The Crispy Chicken Taco is filled with Crispy Chicken, purple cabbage, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheddar cheese, all folded inside a warm tortilla. This menu item comes with a choice of spicy Ranchero or creamy Avocado Ranch sauce.

The Crispy Chicken Burrito is filled with Crispy Chicken, purple cabbage, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo, and cheddar cheese, all wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla. This burrito also comes with a choice of spicy Ranchero or creamy Avocado Ranch sauce.

Unfortunately, these two Crispy Chicken drops are test items available for a limited time only at select locations in Charlotte, North Carolina, as reported by @markie_devo on Instagram.

Although these menu additions will only be offered to a select few, Taco Bell has mentioned its intentions to make the Crispy Chicken a permanent part of the menu by 2026.

