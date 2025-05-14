HERNING, Denmark — Tage Thompson completed his hat trick with a power-play goal in overtime to give the United States a 6-5 win over Norway after the Americans squandered a four-goal lead at the ice hockey world championship on Wednesday.

Norway forced overtime when defenseman Stian Solberg scored with 1:27 left in regulation, as the Anaheim Ducks prospect completed a hat trick of his own.

Thompson, a Buffalo Sabres center, scored the winner 4:09 into overtime for the U.S., which has eight points in Group B while Norway earns its first point.

For the Americans, captain Clayton Keller had a goal and two assists, and Cutter Gauthier and Michael McCarron added a goal each for the U.S. to rebound from a loss to Switzerland.

Gauthier put the U.S. 1-0 ahead 4:50 into the game before Keller hit the top corner of the net to double the lead 7:18 into the frame.

Gauthier is tied with Canada forward Bo Horvat atop the goal scoring table with four goals.

Solberg reduced the deficit to 2-1 on the power play before Thompson and McCarron completed the four-goal period for the U.S.

Thompson added his second 2:55 into the middle period for a 5-1 lead.

Norway was not done, though.

Solberg had his second goal on a power play for Norway to trail 5-2 and Martin Ronnild added another one on a breakaway still in the frame.

Midway through the third, Noah Steen made it a one-goal game before Norway pulled its goalie for an extra attacker – and Solberg scored to make it 5-5.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski had an assist for the U.S. in his first game at the worlds. He arrived Monday but his equipment was delayed and he couldn’t play in the 3-0 loss to Switzerland later that day.

Werenski is one of three finalists for the Norris Trophy for the the NHL’s top defenseman.

In Stockholm, Slovakia beat France 2-1.