Taiwan, widely considered the world’s most-targeted democracy for foreign disinformation, made headlines recently as it became a founding member in a new coalition formed by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES). Convening policymakers and industry experts, the Artificial Intelligence Advisory Group on Elections (AI AGE) will build bridges between democratic governance and AI expertise to address the challenges and opportunities that AI presents in the conduct of free and fair elections.

Taiwan’s invitation was no courtesy. On the contrary, it has become a laboratory for democratic resilience in the AI age. At a time when those in the pay of authoritarian regimes look to undermine our elections through increasingly sophisticated disinformation campaigns, Taiwan’s playbook is seen as not just effective but essential.

As its peers scramble to address the risks posed by AI, Taiwan has become a sought-after voice in global AI governance. In effect, it has already lived the future others fear, emerging stronger on the other side of AI-fueled disinformation by harnessing the technology’s potential.