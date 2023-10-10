A quiz from Taiwan’s Design Expo that’s been nicknamed the ‘Elemental Personality Test’ is taking over TikTok right now.

The lighthearted personality quiz uses questions to reveal your ‘innate traits’ which are summed up by an ‘element’.

Taiwan Design Expo 2023

Taiwan’s Elemental Personality Test

The test was launched last week to coincide with Taiwan’s design exhibition which runs from October 6 to 22 in New Tapei City.

It’s free to take and all you have to do is answer 12 questions. Then, you’ll get a lengthy report about your personality.

“Find out your type of peeps. What are your innate personality traits?” the quiz title says. You can give it a try here.

One you press start, it says: “You are now embarking on a journey to explore your innate personality. Relax and take a deep breath.”

It reveals your ‘innate personality traits’

The questions all relate to a metaphorical scenario about a train. Each statement has two different answers and you must pick one of them.

Question 1 says: “You find yourself waking up on a train. The weather looks rather nice outside. After taking it in for a bit, you decide to…”

The options are “not think about where the next stop is, and embrace the excitement of the unknown” or “look for the route map, and find out where the train is heading”.

“Soon after, you see a mountain, with a number of villages scattered across the mountainside. You decide to get off the train and check it out. You would enjoy the visit if…,” Question 2 then adds.

After you’ve answered all 12, you’ll be given a card that shows your innate personality and character traits.

There are 16 different ‘elements’

The quiz is being nicknamed the ‘Elemental Personality Test’ because your personality type is summed up by one of 16 different ‘elements’.

The options are: Water, Light, Grass, Poison, Flying, Fire, Feline, Steel, Super Power, Ice, Fairy, Ground, Electric, Rock, Wind, and Ghost.

It will also reveal which ‘elements’ you are most and least compatible with and show statements that sum up your personality.