Although advocating for yourself is essential with any health concern, when the diagnosis is human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-positive breast cancer, it’s even more important.

On March 27, 2006, Janet Shomaker felt a lump in her breast. A few weeks later, she was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma. She also learned the cancer was HER2-positive, which meant it contained a protein that encourages the growth of cancer cells making it more aggressive than other forms of cancer.

At the time, Shomaker was 44 years old, mom of two young children, and co-founder of a national research company. In those first shell-shocked days, a good friend and cancer survivor encouraged her to be “responsibly selfish” – a term she would come to understand in the months that followed.

“I had the personality that I can do most things on my own and I don’t need help,” she says. “Being responsibly selfish meant taking control of my treatment plan while I allowed friends and family to care for me and my family.”