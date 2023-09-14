At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you’ll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Felix is joining the ranks of mobile providers that are raising prices in 2023, but the good news is that you still have a few days to sign up for the only mobile plan with proper unlimited data in Australia at a cheaper price.

From September 20 onwards, the Felix $35 Mobile Subscription will become the Felix $40 Mobile Subscription. If you sign up before then using the widget below, you’ll be able to hang on to the old price for a little longer.

No other details are changing here, aside from the price. Both before and after the 20th of September, Felix’s one and only mobile plan comes with unlimited local calls, text and data within Australia. It doesn’t come with 5G, but you really can go through as many gigabytes as you want without worrying about being throttled or hit with unexpected fees.

This particular MVNO provider is powered by the Vodafone 4G network, but there’s one other important caveat that those considering it will want to take note of. Although Felix’s mobile plan doesn’t come with a data cap, the provider’s digital buffet does come with a strict speed limit of 20Mpbs. That’s a lot faster than the 1.5Mpbs or 2Mpbs speed limit that’ll kick in on endless data plans available from Dodo, Vodafone and other providers, but it’s a lot slower than what a 4G (or 5G) connection could potentially offer you when it comes to on-the-go connectivity.

If you do need to phone home, Felix Mobile also offers international calls as an optional add-on for an extra $5 per month. That’ll get you unlimited calls and texts to 40 selected destinations, with the full list available on the Felix Mobile website.

On top of playing nice and letting those who sneak in before the 20th of September dodge the price hike, Felix is also currently running a promotion for new signups that knocks 50% off the cost of your first three months with them if you sign up before 19 September 2023.

While this deal is only available to new customers, all you need to do to take advantage is use the promo code FELIX50 at checkout.

If you’re reading this article too late to take advantage of the period prior to the price of Felix’s one and only mobile plan going up, there might be another endless data plan that could suit your needs. Check out the widget below for a round-up of alternatives with at least 20GB of data per month.

Lead image credit: Disney