Cult of the Lamb’s next free update is preparing to slither into our dimension on January 16. Sins of the Flesh is our biggest expansion yet, adding a bounty of wicked new content—including a new Sin resource that lets you perform the darkest Rituals yet. Whether you’re knocking back a cool glass of Poop Juice or sneaking into the Mating Tent, there are lots more ways to be bad in this unholy update.

There’s a cult-load of fresh, awesome stuff in Sins of the Flesh, but there’s one new feature in particular that leaders who love customizing their flock will get an extra kick out of. Joining Cult of the Lamb’s cast of eccentric characters is Berith, a silkworm clothes maker. After meeting them, a new upgrade in the Divine Inspiration tree will be revealed and will allow you to build a Tailor in your cult’s base.

You can then use gathered materials to craft new outfits for your followers, decking them out in the hottest occult fashion. Some outfits can be customized too, letting you switch between different colors and variants. Unlock new threads by embarking on Crusades or performing certain actions—such as sinking a heroic number of drinks at the Drinkhouse, a brand new base structure. Here a follower can become a bartender, mixing up drinks and serving them to the cult to generate Sin.

The Drinkhouse and other sinful new structures will earn you Sin, which can then be used to unlock Doctrines and perform some of the gnarliest Rituals Cult of the Lamb has ever seen. You can also make the most of love connections between followers and birth new ones in the Mating Tent—or just crack the egg and harvest the yolks, you monster. But wait, that’s not all Sins of the Flesh has to offer.

Thanks to a selection of savvy quality of life improvements, Sins of the Flesh also makes the day-to-day business of running your cult less of a chore. Now, as you clean up after your messy followers by sweeping up poop, vomit, and burnt food, your mop will gradually level up and become more powerful. The stronger it gets, the faster it sweeps. That’s right, baby: unlockable mops! Ten of ’em!

We’ll also accept thanks in advance for the new follower auto-level feature. When you declare a Doctrine or perform a Sermon or Ritual that upgrades your followers’ level of loyalty, anyone with a full loyalty bar will automatically upgrade to the next level. We’ve also sped up Sermons, added huge new high-level storage structures, and a heap of other new improvements designed to streamline your experience.

You can indulge in the Sins of the Flesh yourself when Cult of the Lamb’s newest, darkest update releases on January 16. Cult of the Lamb is available now for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.