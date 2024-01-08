Cult of the Lamb’s next free update is preparing to slither into our dimension on January 16. Sins of the Flesh is our biggest expansion yet, adding a bounty of wicked new content—including a new Sin resource that lets you perform the darkest Rituals yet. Whether you’re knocking back a cool glass of Poop Juice or sneaking into the Mating Tent, there are lots more ways to be bad in this unholy update.
There’s a cult-load of fresh, awesome stuff in Sins of the Flesh, but there’s one new feature in particular that leaders who love customizing their flock will get an extra kick out of. Joining Cult of the Lamb’s cast of eccentric characters is Berith, a silkworm clothes maker. After meeting them, a new upgrade in the Divine Inspiration tree will be revealed and will allow you to build a Tailor in your cult’s base.
You can then use gathered materials to craft new outfits for your followers, decking them out in the hottest occult fashion. Some outfits can be customized too, letting you switch between different colors and variants. Unlock new threads by embarking on Crusades or performing certain actions—such as sinking a heroic number of drinks at the Drinkhouse, a brand new base structure. Here a follower can become a bartender, mixing up drinks and serving them to the cult to generate Sin.
The Drinkhouse and other sinful new structures will earn you Sin, which can then be used to unlock Doctrines and perform some of the gnarliest Rituals Cult of the Lamb has ever seen. You can also make the most of love connections between followers and birth new ones in the Mating Tent—or just crack the egg and harvest the yolks, you monster. But wait, that’s not all Sins of the Flesh has to offer.
Thanks to a selection of savvy quality of life improvements, Sins of the Flesh also makes the day-to-day business of running your cult less of a chore. Now, as you clean up after your messy followers by sweeping up poop, vomit, and burnt food, your mop will gradually level up and become more powerful. The stronger it gets, the faster it sweeps. That’s right, baby: unlockable mops! Ten of ’em!
We’ll also accept thanks in advance for the new follower auto-level feature. When you declare a Doctrine or perform a Sermon or Ritual that upgrades your followers’ level of loyalty, anyone with a full loyalty bar will automatically upgrade to the next level. We’ve also sped up Sermons, added huge new high-level storage structures, and a heap of other new improvements designed to streamline your experience.
You can indulge in the Sins of the Flesh yourself when Cult of the Lamb’s newest, darkest update releases on January 16. Cult of the Lamb is available now for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
*** Don’t Starve Together Crossover Update ***
Don’t let the Lamb starve in this crossover update with Don’t Starve Together! We’ve cooked up a whole new game mode, new themed decorations, and a new follower form, to satisfy your hunger.
Survival Mode
The ails of mortality plague the Lamb in Penitence mode. Eating. Sleeping. You will learn how your followers struggle to survive. But a simple bed isn’t enough for a great leader. The Leader Tent is the perfect place to get your beauty sleep.
An Arachnid’s Allegiance
Webber arrives from the world of Don’t Starve Together. Can you unwrap the quest to convert them to your cult? They just don’t starve!
New Crossover Decorations
From homages to the Deerclops and Pig society, to base necessities like the science machine and alchemy engine, you can customize your cult with a whole set of decorations from Don’t Starve Together.
***
Cult of the Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger and must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name. Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland worshippers and spread your Word to become the one true cult.
BUILD YOUR FLOCK
Collect and use resources to build new structures, perform dark rituals to appease the gods, and give sermons to reinforce the faith of your flock.
DESTROY THE NON-BELIEVERS
Explore a sprawling, randomly generated world, fight off hordes of enemies and defeat rival cult leaders in order to absorb their power and assert your cult’s dominance.
SPREAD YOUR WORD
Train your flock and embark on a quest to explore and discover the secrets of four mysterious regions. Cleanse the non-believers, spread enlightenment, and perform mystical rituals on the journey to become the mighty lamb god.