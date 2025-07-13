Million Dollar Sellers is an e-commerce entrepreneur community with 700 members generating at least $1 million annually. Courtesy of MDS

MDS hosts monthly member-exclusive events. Courtesy of MDS

Kathleen Elkins is the kind of journalist who preaches what she covers. She’s been writing for years about real estate investing, e-commerce entrepreneurs, and side hustles. She has taken this coverage and put it to practical use: Last year, she started her own business selling pickleball paddles online.

Kathleen recently profiled an exclusive group of Amazon sellers making seven figures in annual revenue. (No, she’s not a member — maybe one day!) I sat down with Kathleen to learn more about these entrepreneurs and how they achieved their success.

How did you find out about this niche community of thriving Amazon sellers?

A previous source who I keep in touch with is super ingrained in the Amazon seller community and suggested I talk to one of the cofounders of Million Dollar Sellers. She put us in touch, we set up an intro call, and I pretty immediately knew that I wanted to proceed with a story about the community and how one gets into the exclusive club.

What is it like to be a member of this club? How does one get into it, and what are the benefits?

The cofounder I spoke to, Eugene Khayman, told me the two biggest perks of being a member are the Facebook Group and the events. He likened them to “a family reunion, where you’re actually excited to see everybody there.” He knows how difficult and lonely it can feel at times to sell to faceless customers, and the in-person events help him get fired up and gain positive momentum.