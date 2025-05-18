A tall ship flying the Mexican flag struck the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City Saturday night, seriously injuring at least three people, police sources with knowledge of the incident said.

An additional dozen or so people suffered minor injuries, the officials said. Others were being checked out, and divers were probing waters at the scene as a precaution, according to the sources.

Video from the scene showed a mast from the ship striking the bridge, with people on the mast hanging on.

Witnesses interviewed by NBC New York said the boat, which at least one said was no stranger to the East River and local waters, appeared to have a party-like atmosphere with music.

Inspectors were immediately dispatched to assess the condition of the bridge, the police sources said.

The New York Police Department said it was investigating the incident. It asked people to stay away from the area of the bridge and nearby streets.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.