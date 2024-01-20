Tamera Mowry has crowned Doja Cat and Rico Nasty with the best “Tia & Tamera” rap reference.

On Friday (January 19) the actress-turned-television personality took to Instagram, where she shared a hilarious clip that showed her listening to and ranking songs that mentioned both herself and her twin, Tia.

“Y’all, why didn’t you tell me about these songs?!” Mowry wrote in the caption. “Gotta say I had some fun listening to all these lyrics (ya’ll are creative)! Rank them with me in the comments – I need your take on this wild mix!”

“Hey guys,” she began. “Today I’m going to be listening to some songs that mentioned my sister and I, and then I’m going to rank them at the end. Let’s go!”

At the top of the list was Su’Lan’s “Tia-Tamera,” with Mowry energetically grooving to the track. “Twin glocks, shit Tamera and Tia,” Su’Lan spits.

Next on the list was J. Cole‘s “Cole Summer.” She began the track totting a larger-than-life grin which quickly transitioned into shock as the lyrics unfolded: “If I had one wish, I would fuck Tia and Tamera/ At the same time and put name tags on they titties.”

Other notable mentions include verses from Chief Keef‘s “Picking Big Sean Up,” with the Chicago native spitting, “Pull the ‘cat and Trackhawk out, it’s Tia & Tamera” and BIA and Nicki Minaj‘s “WHOLE LOTTA MONEY (Remix).” Lastly, Doja Cat and Rico Nasty made an appearance with their joint effort, “Tia Tamera.”

“My twins big like Tia/ My twins big like Tia, Tamera (wait)/ Tia, Tamera,” Doja Cat raps as Tamera danced in her chair.

related news Tyler, The Creator & Doja Cat Named As Headliners For Coachella 2024 January 16, 2024

The 45-year-old proceeded to rank the songs from least to most favorite, giving notable recognition to BIA and Nicki. Ultimately, the top honor went to Doja and Rico for their echoing performance.

“In last place, it is Chief Keef ‘Picking Big Sean Up,’ then it’s Su’Lan ‘Tia and Tamera,’ fourth place is Polo G ‘Distraction,’” she continued. “No. 3 is J. Cole ‘Cole Summer.”‘

“I love ‘Whole Lotta,’ I do — but Doja Cat’s ‘Tia Tamera’ ” she said while singing along. “That’s No. 1!”

The track was Doja’s first single of 2019, and titled after identical twin sisters Tia and Tamera Mowry, stars of the beloved 90s sitcom Sister, Sister. The lively music video pays tribute to the cult classic, capturing the essence of ’90s fashion and culture.