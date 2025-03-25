As comedian Kunal Kamra faces a new controversy over his remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an audio clip of a heated phone call with a Shiv Sena supporter has gone viral. The 53-second recording has left many netizens amused.

In the clip, the caller, identifying himself as Jagadish Sharma, confronts Kamra about his comments against the “Chief Minister.” Kamra quickly corrects him, reminding him that Shinde is now the “Deputy Chief Minister”. The caller then warns Kamra, saying he could face the same fate as the Habitat Studio in Mumbai, which was recently vandalised by Shiv Sena members.

Kamra responds, saying he is in Tamil Nadu, and invites the caller to find him there. As Sharma threatens to come to the southern state to “beat him up,” another person takes over the call. This second caller, seemingly confused, asks Kamra where exactly to come. When Kamra repeats that he is in Tamil Nadu, the caller fumbles, asking, “Now how to reach Tamil Nadu?” before hurriedly passing the call to someone else. The call then disconnects.

The Economic Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip.

The audio clip has been widely shared on X, catching the attention of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, who described it as “amazing comedy.”

Many users found humour in the exchange, with one user joking that Kamra should arrange a rickshaw from Thane for the caller. Another said the call was “funnier than the entire show.”

