President Donald Trump announced the nomination of State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce to be the deputy representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of ambassador.

“I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday, August 9. “Since the beginning of my Second Term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job. Tammy Bruce will represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations. Congratulations Tammy!”



Background and career path

Bruce has served as one of the most visible figures in the State Department during Trump’s second term, regularly holding press briefings on foreign policy matters. She joined the department in January after a career as a Fox News contributor, syndicated radio host, and political commentator.

Prior to her tenure as a conservative media figure, Bruce was a Democrat and liberal activist. Her political shift was noted by Politico, which highlighted her eventual alignment with Trump. She joins a roster of former Fox News personalities in the Trump administration, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a former Fox & Friends co-host.Senate confirmation processThe position of deputy representative to the UN requires Senate confirmation. Lawmakers will have the opportunity to question Bruce on her qualifications and positions before a vote is held.

The US currently does not have a confirmed ambassador to the United Nations. Former National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has been nominated for that role but has not yet been confirmed by the Senate. Waltz’s nomination followed the departure of his predecessor after the “Signal scandal,” in which sensitive military planning information was inadvertently shared with a journalist. Waltz appeared at a confirmation hearing last month, but the Senate has yet to vote.

If confirmed, Bruce would take up her new role at a time when US foreign policy faces significant challenges. The administration’s strong support for Israel has generated friction with several allies as the conflict in Gaza continues.

Context of the nomination

Bruce’s appointment would place her at the forefront of US diplomatic engagement at the United Nations during a period of heightened global tensions. The deputy representative assists the ambassador in representing US interests, participating in Security Council deliberations, and coordinating with allied and partner nations.

The Trump administration’s foreign policy positions, particularly its stance toward Israel, have prompted debates within the international community. If confirmed, Bruce will be tasked with navigating these complex dynamics while advancing US priorities in multilateral forums.

Her nomination reflects the president’s continued reliance on figures from his political and media orbit for key diplomatic positions, reinforcing a trend established during both his presidential terms.

