Australian fitness entrepreneur and social media star Tammy Hembrow stunned fans this weekend by confirming her split from husband Matt Zukowski just seven months after their lavish Byron Bay wedding. Speaking through tears on TikTok to her 2.1 million followers, Hembrow revealed that divorce is imminent, citing personal responsibility and immense distress, especially regarding the impact on her children.

“This is giving me so much anxiety… I am going to be getting a divorce,” she said. Hembrow expressed regret and heartbreak, acknowledging that while she didn’t want to lay blame, she “blames no one but myself” for the breakdown of her marriage.

She spoke of deep shame and embarrassment, comparing the situation to the worst moment of her life, particularly as a mother of three and amid vicious online commentary.

At the center of this personal upheaval is a business empire estimated to be worth $50 million, on which her divorce could place mounting pressure. Hembrow boasts nearly 20 million combined followers on Instagram and TikTok, driving massive engagement and influence.

Her flagship Saski Collection activewear line and Tammy Fit app are cornerstones of her enterprise. Membership subscriptions cost between $24.99/month and $114.99/year, generating significant recurring revenue.

The couple resides in a $2.88 million waterfront mansion in Broadbeach Waters, which Hembrow acquired in 2020. The sprawling entertainer’s estate, featuring a timber jetty and scenic coastal views, is part of the divorce proceedings.With such wealth at stake and Hembrow’s net worth far outpacing Zukowski’s, some industry observers note Australia’s property law may benefit her, focusing on individual contributions rather than a strict 50–50 split. The outcome could significantly affect her control over annual revenues and real estate.

Throughout the announcement, Hembrow, 31, continually returned to her three young children, Wolf (10) and Saskia (8), from previous relationships, and Posy (3), from another ex. She admitted the separation “hurt the worst for my kids” and pledged to focus on healing and supporting them above all.

Hembrow also shared that therapy has been “life‑changing” amid the divorce, admitting she’s only just begun to confront relationship patterns she regrets. She expressed determination to learn from her choices and approach future relationships more cautiously.

Zukowski, 29 and known for his appearance on Love Island Australia, echoed her statements in his own Instagram post. He described the decision as “difficult but necessary”, especially for their personal wellbeing and that of the children. He said no blame was being assigned and shared that the split was made after “much struggle”.

Australian family courts will now adjudicate property division, guided by financial contribution. Hembrow’s bigger economic stake and primary asset ownership will influence these proceedings.

The divorce could trigger leadership and decision-making transitions within Saski Collection and related ventures.