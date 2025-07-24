JOHOR BAHRU – A team has been deployed to the Second Link Crossing as a tank of chemicals has fallen off a lorry and into the sea at Tanjung Kupang near Gelang Patah.

Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue station chief Mohd Faiz Suleiman said seven firemen and a Fire Rapid Tender (FRT) vehicle were quickly deployed to the scene located about 16km from the station.

He added that the Johor Fire and Rescue Department Operation Centre received the call on the incident on July 24 at 5.41pm.

“An accident involving two lorries carrying propylene glycol caused a tanker from one of the lorries to plunge into the sea from the bridge,” he said in a statement.

There were no signs of leaks from the tankers involved in the lorry accident.

Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue station chief Mohd Faiz Suleiman confirmed there was no contamination in the waters where a tanker containing propylene glycol fell into the sea.

“No leaks were found in the tanker containing sodium hypochlorite from the other lorry involved in the accident,” he said in a statement.

The Hazardous Materials Unit (Hazmat) from the Larkin Fire and Rescue Station conducted the inspection.

“The team found no foam or oil on the sea surface, indicating no leaks from the propylene glycol tanker,” he added.

The driver of the lorry carrying propylene glycol was taken to the Gelang Patah Health Clinic, while the other driver was unhurt.

Operations are ongoing at KM0.8 of the North-South Expressway at the Second Link Crossing.

The operation was led by Mohd Faiz and Senior Officer II Nurmala Sideli from the Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Station, with 13 firemen and a Fire Rapid Tender vehicle.

Propylene glycol is a colourless, nearly odourless thick liquid used in processed products to maintain consistency, moisture, and texture.

The chemical is typically made from petroleum, though some companies use plants like canola and soybean, and it’s used in cosmetics, dog food, bath products, and medications.

Sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach, is a clear, slightly yellowish liquid with a chlorine odour, known for its potent antimicrobial properties and used widely for disinfecting and bleaching. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK