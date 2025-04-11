Growing up in the 1960s and 70s, surrounded by a culture of change, Tanya developed a deep appreciation for “the beauty of nature and everything natural.” That love, shaped by family hikes, skiing trips, and early environmental campaigns, became the foundation for a lifetime of personal responsibility and action.

Now at 65, living in Virginia, she recognizes the urgency of the moment. “Given the current state of the biosphere, it’s bad, and I personally think we need a total paradigm change,” she says. For her, clean energy isn’t just about efficiency or savings—it’s about ensuring that future generations inherit “a stable climate and biosphere with a degree of natural beauty, wealth, and abundance that we’ve enjoyed.”

Tanya has taken practical steps to reduce her footprint, from improving insulation and using LED lighting to creating a DIY gray water system that conserves water. Her biggest shift came when she switched to an electric vehicle. It wasn’t a meticulously planned decision—her old hybrid car died, and she knew she wanted to go with an electric car and made an impulsive choice to buy a BMW i3. Despite its 60-mile range, she has no regrets. “That I haven’t had to step foot in a gas station except for inspection has been incredible. It just feels so good. I just—I can’t recommend it more.”