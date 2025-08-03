Target has built up a large tech workforce to help set itself apart from other retailers. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Target was an early player in omni-channel retail and is one of the more tech-forward brands.

The company has built a large tech workforce, and data suggest its workers are paid well.

For example, a principal engineer can make a base salary of as much as $353,000, per filings.

Target is continuing to invest in its tech workforce as it tries to recapture the success it saw a few years ago.

EVP and operating chief Michael Fiddelke told investors in May that harnessing tech and AI would be critical to his work in the company’s newly formed office that aims to accelerate its growth plan.

The Bullseye retailer has long brought a tech-savviness to its business that has set it apart from most other retailers: it first launched its e-commerce website in 1999, and its early engagement with mobile pickup and delivery services gave Target a massive lift during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, the company employs a large tech team behind its increasingly complex business of physical stores, e-commerce business, retail media, and more.

And it pays well, salary data suggests.

Company filings with the US Department of Labor show Target sought to hire around 94 workers through the US H-1B visa program in the first half of this reporting year, largely in software development, information systems, and data science.

That number is up substantially from about 49 for the same period the years before, but roughly in line with the 98 records from two years ago.

By comparison, big-box rival Walmart has about four times as many US employees and requested visas for 1,750 workers.

Companies are required to submit this work visa data, which includes salary information, to the US Department of Labor for all foreign hires. However, the compensation figures don’t include equity or other benefits that employees can receive in addition to their base pay. The filings also include industry average pay rates for US workers.

Target has about 440,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees. Its starting wage for US hourly workers is $15 to $24. A Target spokesperson told Business Insider the company also offers retirement fund matching and a range of other benefits such as employee discounts.

The vast majority of the 10,777 jobs listed on Target’s careers website at the time of this writing were for positions in the company’s fleet of 1,978 stores. Within the 230 corporate openings, 139 were for the company’s offices in India, and the rest were based in the US headquarters in Minnesota. The job listings included salary ranges.