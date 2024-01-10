Target has some great deals on a variety of video games to kick off the new year, including $20 off the newly released Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Special Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, you can save on recent titles such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Gran Turismo 7, and Sonic Superstars. Check out the deals below for more information.

Target Video Game Deals

This is the best price we’ve seen thus far on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which just released about a month ago. Not only can you save $20 on the game itself, but this sale is specifically for the Special Edition version of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which includes the base game plus some digital goodies including the Sarentu Heritage Cosmetic Pack which features a premium Na’vi weapon skin, one character cosmetic set, and a banshee cosmetic set.

In our review, we said, “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora features a stunning alien world to explore with a refreshingly uncluttered approach to navigation, countless enemy bases to destroy and Na’vi clan sidequests to complete, and no shortage of exotic flora and fauna to harvest and hunt.” If you’ve been itching to explore the world of Pandora after watching both Avatar films, there’s no better time to jump in than now with this great deal.

Additionally, Target also has some great deals on recent games released in 2023 such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor marked down to $35 on PS5 and Xbox, Sonic Superstars down to $30 on Nintendo Switch, Gran Turismo 7 down to $40, and much more.

Matthew Adler is a Commerce, Features, Guides, News, Previews, and Reviews writer for IGN. You can follow him on the site formerly known as Twitter @MatthewAdler and watch him stream on Twitch.