To buy or not to buy. That’s the question consumers and businesses across the US are asking amid President Trump’s ongoing global tariff war. And while he paused the most punitive duties on the majority of targeted countries on Wednesday, he simultaneously ratcheted up tariffs on China to 145%.

Prices on high-tech products ranging from smartphones to laptops are certain to rise. Unless, that is, Trump reverses course as he did on Wednesday. But if he doesn’t, consumers and enterprise customers could end up having to shell out significantly more cash than they previously planned.

“I think, broadly speaking, there’s no way to predict what happens next,” said Dallas Dolen, a principal in PwC’s technology practice.

“If anyone says they know what’s going to happen they’re probably … lying to themselves and maybe to others too,” he added.

Some consumers and businesses are already taking steps to insulate themselves from future tariff shocks. Morgan Stanley’s Erik Woodring wrote in a note to investors that his firm is already hearing about increased customer demand at Apple (AAPL) stores.

Apple’s devices are among those that are caught in the trade war crossfire. (Image: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne) · Reuters / Reuters

Large enterprise customers also pulled forward purchases that they would have put off in the lead up to Trump’s April 2 tariff announcement. With the April 9 pause, that’s bound to accelerate further.

And that could hurt tech companies in the long run.

“We’d imagine it’s extremely difficult to commit to accelerating hardware spend for multiple quarters given the rash of unknowns that still exist,” Woodring explained. “That leaves us believing June-quarter results could potentially be stronger than expected, but that pull-forward could also increase the risk of a [second half of 2025] demand vacuum.”

The problem with not knowing whether Trump will permanently pause the worst of the tariffs, or whether he’ll hold the tariffs on China at 145% is that consumers can’t figure out if they should buy devices now, ensuring they are already in the US and not subject to duties, or hold off and hope that Trump claws back tariffs in the near future.

And with customers already buying devices, supplies of products in the US could dwindle fast, putting consumers and enterprises under the gun to make a decision sooner rather than later.

“If you are risk-averse … I can see somebody saying, ‘I’m probably better off buying that big ticket item today,'” Dolen said.

If Trump does keep tariffs on China steady and resumes them on Vietnam and Malaysia, there’s little doubt you’ll have to pay more for your electronics.