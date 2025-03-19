(Bloomberg) — In March, President Donald Trump and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s C. C. Wei walked into the Roosevelt Room to unveil one of the largest foreign investments in US history: a $100 billion bet that high-end chips can be made, once again, in the US. For Trump, it was a moment to savor on the 43rd day back in office. For Richard Lee, watching almost 8,000 miles away, it was a call to action.

“We didn’t put the United States as the first priority. Now we need to put United States as the first and foremost priority,” said Lee, chairman of the trade association that represents Taiwan’s biggest manufacturing players.

Taiwan companies, master craftsmen of the world’s electronics, have sprung to the vanguard of shifting manufacturing to the US. While that migration began with sanctions and export controls that Washington erected in recent years, it’s accelerated as the current president threatens more tariffs and trade barriers.

In addition to TSMC, Foxconn Technology Group is working with Apple Inc. to add an AI server assembly site in Texas. The Taiwanese company, maker of Apple Inc.’s iPhones and Nvidia Corp.’s AI servers, is also planning to expand production in several US states in collaboration with its customers. Foxconn has talked with US officials about additional investments in Pennsylvania and Texas, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Smaller Taiwanese companies are following suit. Server maker Wiwynn Corp. approved a $300 million increase in capital for its US operation last month to expand in Texas. Quanta Computer Inc. has allocated $230 million to build more AI servers in the US and just signed a factory lease in Nashville. Compal Electronics Inc. is one of the bidders for server factories in the US that could cost over $3 billion and would add 1,500 US workers to its staff.

“I don’t think there are any excuses for not being more aggressive with investments in the United States,” said Lee, who heads the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association or TEEMA.

Trump’s policies are controversial. Stocks and consumer sentiment have tumbled amid uncertainty over the impact of tariffs and other measures, yet tech players are beginning to step up. Companies from Apple to Meta Platforms Inc. and SoftBank Group Corp. have pledged more than $1 trillion in major investments since Trump took office for a second time.