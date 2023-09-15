Tasha K has begged Cardi B for leniency, asking the rapper for a more reasonable payment arrangement while her bankruptcy proceedings roll on.

The disgraced blogger took to Facebook on Thursday (September 14) to issue a lengthy statement about the not-so-good state of her financial affairs, according to Black Enterprise.

In the video, she started out by saying she bought her home with an FHA loan, and couldn’t believe that that “Bodak Yellow” rapper was trying to come for the few meager coins that she has. Tasha K also claimed that she didn’t say anything that wasn’t previously claimed by other, more reputable sources, but then asked Cardi B for “peace and understanding” while alternately accusing her of wanting Tasha K’s kids “broke” and “unable to afford to go to college.”

“Your lawyers only continue to bill you 100k plus a week, looking for money we don’t have! But I can get it. Over time. Your lawyers have collected the four million that’s owed to you by simply making you pay for it by keeping you in litigation due to your lack of education,” she said.

She continued: “Me and the courts are attempting to work out a payment plan, but if you want the full amount paid in cash. Call a production company to film all of this and you take the money made from it and put this behind us. ‘Cause nothing will stop me from doing what I love and hopefully nothing will stop you as well.”

Though Tasha K ultimately deleted the video, she made similar claims in a video she made with Comedy Hype the same day, which you can check out below.

Tasha K pleads with Cardi for “fair payment arrangement” as she apologizes again 🎥: @ComedyHype_https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/bwark7qL8C — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 15, 2023

Tasha K also denied Cardi B’s claims that the Unwine with Tasha K star was funneling money from her bank account in Florida to her husband and son, who are living in Africa, to avoid fulfilling the judgment.

Last month, the disgraced blogger offered the Bronx rapper only $220,000 out of the $3.9 million she really owes.

The reason for this offering, according to Radar Online, had to do with Tasha K’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The outlet reported that Tasha K (real name Latasha Kebe) offered Cardi B (real name Belcalis Almanzar) that money as part of her proposed repayment plan, which is what’s required to be filed within 30 days of the Chapter 11 filing.

Cardi, for her part, is objecting to this proposal, claiming that it was Tasha’s own words that caused her to get the debt in the first place. Therefore, she argued, her $3.9 million judgment against the blogger must remain intact, and not be discharged.

“Defendant was given multiple opportunities to retract the false and defamatory statements and videos, but Defendant steadfastly refused to do so,” read Cardi B’s objections to the proposed payment plan, which were filed through her attorney.