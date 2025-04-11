Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday set up a task force to oversee trade negotiations with the United States, headed by his close aide Ryosei Akazawa, the economic and fiscal policy minister, who domestic media said hopes to visit Washington next week.

While offering no specific date, Akazawa said he hopes to meet his counterpart, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as soon as possible to kick off bilateral trade talks that may include currency policy.

“I understand Mr. Bessent is very fond of Japan and undoubtedly has a good impression on our country. He also has a deep financial background, so could be a tough counterpart to negotiate,” Akazawa told a news conference.