The Taskmaster’s Assistant: Paul Williams

31-year-old comedian, writer and musician Paul Williams is the Taskmaster’s Assistant, and a writer on the New Zealand branch of the show. Comedy-wise, Williams was nominated for NZ’s prestigious Billy T award for up-and-coming stand-ups in 2017, losing out to TM NZ series one contestant Angella Dravid (past winners also include Brynley Stent and Guy Williams, see below). He has a characteristically low-key style and performs in his TM white tux outfit.

A singer and musician, Williams studied musical theatre and wrote and performed a series of comedy raps before pivoting to pop and releasing a full-length album in 2018 titled “Surf Music” (spot Junior Taskmaster host Rose Matafeo and TM NZ contestant Brynley Stent as backing dancers in this music video). He plays Ollie in Simone Nathan’s Auckland-set comedy Kid Sister, and is the younger brother of Taskmaster New Zealand series one contestant Guy Williams.

Angella Dravid

A bit of genius Taskmaster casting here, 36-year-old Angella Dravid is an award-winning New Zealand comedian, actor, TV presenter and podcaster who turned a traumatic period in her past into unforgettable 2017 stand-up show Down the Rabbit Hole, for which she won the prestigious Billy T award (see Paul Williams, above). In it, Dravid told the true story of running away from home to London in her teens to marry a much older man she’d been groomed by online, her subsequent arrest, imprisonment and years spent in a UK bail hostel before being deported back to New Zealand.

That show was transformed into podcast series Love, Rock Bottom and Other Triumphs, produced by Taikia Waititi’s Piki Films company. Known for her funny, wide-eyed, breathy, nervous delivery, she’s a familiar face on New Zealand TV, from roving reporter spots on the satirical nightly prank and magazine show Jono and Ben, to parts in comedy series Golden Boy, Kid Sister, Under the Vines and many more.

Brynley Stent

Actor, writer and sketch comedian Brynley Stent is another Billy T award winner, having taken home the prize for her 2021 show Soft Carnage. The 33-year-old is a TV regular in New Zealand, both behind and in front of the camera. She was a long-time writer on weekly current affairs comedy show 7 Days, on which her Taskmaster comrade Madeleine Sami was a team member. Stent has also appeared in over 40 episodes of Kiwi soap Shortland Street in the role of Damo’s sister Kelly-Anne Johnson. Like some of her fellow TM NZ contestants, she’s been in comedy series Golden Boy, Creamerie, Funny Girls and Jono and Ben, as well as feature film Baby Done starring Rose Matafeo.

Guy Williams

The older brother of Paul ‘Kiwi Alex Horne’ Williams, 35-year-old Guy Williams is a stand-up and TV and podcast host who – fun fact – also does the voiceover for Come Dine With Me in New Zealand. Like several of his series one Taskmaster fellows, he’s a Billy T award winner from back in 2012, for his stand-up comedy show On the Verge of Nothing. Williams is another Jono and Ben alumnus, and worked as a co-host on the satire-meets-prank nightly show until it ended in 2018. He’s currently the presenter of satirical TV news show New Zealand Today and is a former co-host of The X Factor companion show The Xtra Factor.