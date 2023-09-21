He was Darrell (Not Darryl) in Bloods

The critically acclaimed but sadly short lived Sky sitcom Bloods centred on a London ambulance depot, with Sam Campbell playing hapless paramedic Darrell alongside an excellent ensemble cast including Jane Horrocks (Ab Fab), Lucy Punch (Motherland) and Adrian Scarborough (Gavin & Stacey), as well as the show’s co-creator Samson Kayo (Our Flag Means Death).

The extreme and bizarre close friendship between Campbell’s character Darrell and Darryl (Kevin Garry, Ted Lasso) is so wonderfully stupid and they’re two of the show’s most lovable characters.

He’s Excellent At PowerPoint

Campbell used his appearance in Dictionary Corner on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown to showcase his brilliantly weird, PowerPoint-based comedy, including an examination of Weetabix’s latest font change and a campaign to rename the Bratz dolls to The Dynasty of The Elegant Sisters. He also used it to create a VAR-style appraisal of his comedy at which it’s very hard not to laugh.

There are more chaotic PowerPoint presentations (this time on which of the throat sweets most closely resembles a precious jewel) in his Melbourne International Comedy Festival set:

He Was in Stath Lets Flats (And Other Quirky Sitcoms)

You might remember him from his brief stint as Nile, friend of Stath’s love interest Harriet (Charlotte Ritchie, Ghosts) in a series two episode of Stath Lets Flats. Campbell has also popped up as the voice of the strange red identity card in comedy-horror puppet show Don’t Hug Me, I’m Scared and as an unsuccessful influencer in BBC mockumentary Pls Like.

His Comedy Shorts Are Very, Very Weird (And Just As Clever)

You’ll learn a lot about Sam Campbell’s comedy style in Get Real, his entry into Channel 4’s Comedy Blaps, a fifteen-minute sketch show which series 15 contestant Kiell Smith-Bynoe also took part in. Get Real explores utterly surreal topics like a creepy dream-watching machine, a weightless boxer, and a man who replaces his son with a demented being he creates out of some rubbish he finds at the tip.