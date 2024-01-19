Tata Steel to shut down Port Talbot blast furnaces, putting 3,000 jobs at risk
Rob Davies
Today is a bleak one for thousands of UK steel workers, and the community of Port Talbot in Wales.
Tata Steel is to push ahead with plans to close both its blast furnaces in Port Talbot, a move that could lead to up to 3,000 job cuts.
The owners of Port Talbot steelworks have rejected a trade union plan designed to keep its blast furnaces running, putting nearly 3,000 jobs at risk and leaving the UK on course to become the only major economy unable to make steel from scratch.
In what one union said would be a “crushing blow” to workers and UK steelmaking, Port Talbot’s parent company, the Indian-owned Tata Steel, told workers’ representatives that it could no longer afford to continue production at the loss-making plant in south Wales while it completed a four-year transition plan to greener production.
The company, which is getting £500m from the government to help with that plan, broke the news during a summit at the five-star St James’ Court hotel in London, which is owned by the Tata Group.
Under the Tata plan, Port Talbot’s blast furnaces will shut down while the company builds electric arc furnaces, which make steel from recycled scrap, a greener and cheaper process.
Shares in Tata Steel have risen 2.6% today, as investors react to this dire news.
Full story: Port Talbot steelworks owners expected to confirm blast furnace shutdown
The owners of the Port Talbot steelworks are expected to confirm the shutdown of its blast furnaces on Friday morning, putting almost 3,000 jobs at risk.
Trade union representatives have gathered outside the gates of the works in south Wales to protest against the decision, which members have said will be a “crushing blow” to workers and UK steelmaking.
The owners of Port Talbot steelworks have rejected a trade union plan designed to keep its blast furnaces running on Thursday.
An announcement confirming the decision is expected before midday on Friday, after trading on the stock exchange ends in Mumbai. Shares in Port Talbot’s owner, Indian-owned Tata, rose 2% in trading, ending a two-day decline.
Stephen Kinnock, the Labour MP for Aberavon, said there was “still time” for Tata Steel to “pull back from the brink” of what he said would be an “utterly devastating” decision to close blast furnaces at its biggest UK plant.
Speaking on Sky News on Friday morning, he said:
“Do we really want to be a country, given the dangerous and turbulent world in which we live, that isn’t able to produce its own steel?”
The Port Talbot news raises questions over whether the UK have a long-term, strategic plan for industry, warned Jess Ralston, analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.
Ralston said:
“These jobs did not have to be lost. A proper planned transition to the steel industry of the future, including hydrogen, could have kept these jobs in communities that need them. The rest of the world is growing their industry and keeping their jobs in steel. The UK industry will have to transition or face decline.
“We’re currently falling behind Europe in the development of green steel manufacturing, as demand for the product is set to increase. There are around 40 green steel plants in Europe, which are moving away from older coal plants but keeping jobs in steel.
Lord John Mann, the former Labour MP who is now the Independent Adviser to the UK Government on Antisemitism, says the changes at Port Talbot are all about “cost-cutting, not emissions-cutting”.
Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies, has written a good thread showing how dependent Port Talbot is on Tata Steel for jobs, and how hard it will be to replace the roles at risk:
Back in Davos, delegates have heard that the tailwinds which supported growth last year are gradually fading.
Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, pointed out that the strong labour market is now slightly less tight.
And the excess savings which built up in the pandemic, and supported spending, are being run down.
If you combine those, it’s likely that consumption will not be as strong a factor as before, indicates Lagarde.
“The closure of these old and loss-making operations [in Port Talbot] will be a step toward more sustainable operations for the company,” said Manav Gogia, an analyst at Yes Securities India Ltd.
“The market is now waiting to see how the trade union plans are formulated.”
Sunak: We’re ‘absolutely committed’ to UK steelmaking
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has claimed that his government is “absolutely committed” to British steelmaking, as the spectre of heavy job losses haunts Port Talbot today.
Asked whether he was happy about the prospect of job cuts, Mr Sunak told broadcasters:
“I know first of all that it will be a worrying time for everyone affected, and because it’s a commercially sensitive matter, and people appreciate there’s a limit to what I can say.
“But what I can tell you is we are absolutely committed to steelmaking in the UK and that’s why the Government provided half a billion pounds to support Tata.
“The alternative, by the way, was it, the entire plant, will be closed and all 8,000 jobs will be lost, but the Government worked with the company.
“The company is investing more money in order to safeguard thousands of jobs, and that’s something that the UK Government has done.
“The Welsh Government did not participate in that and that’s because we cared about those jobs, and the future of steelmaking in Wales and the UK, because there’s an announcement coming later, but it’s important that we wait for that.”
The prospect of thousands of job cuts at Port Talbot is particularly galling as the UK government agreed to pump up to £500m into the steelworks last year.
That money was to help fund the as part of plans to produce “greener” steel, through the new electric arc furnace.