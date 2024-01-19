Today is a bleak one for thousands of UK steel workers, and the community of Port Talbot in Wales.

Tata Steel is to push ahead with plans to close both its blast furnaces in Port Talbot, a move that could lead to up to 3,000 job cuts.

My colleague Rob Davies reports:

The owners of Port Talbot steelworks have rejected a trade union plan designed to keep its blast furnaces running, putting nearly 3,000 jobs at risk and leaving the UK on course to become the only major economy unable to make steel from scratch. In what one union said would be a “crushing blow” to workers and UK steelmaking, Port Talbot’s parent company, the Indian-owned Tata Steel, told workers’ representatives that it could no longer afford to continue production at the loss-making plant in south Wales while it completed a four-year transition plan to greener production. The company, which is getting £500m from the government to help with that plan, broke the news during a summit at the five-star St James’ Court hotel in London, which is owned by the Tata Group.

The announcement is expected this morning.

Under the Tata plan, Port Talbot’s blast furnaces will shut down while the company builds electric arc furnaces, which make steel from recycled scrap, a greener and cheaper process.

Shares in Tata Steel have risen 2.6% today, as investors react to this dire news.