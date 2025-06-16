The New Energy Efficient Home (45L) credit spurred construction of nearly 350,000 new energy-efficient homes in America in 2024, en route to driving the construction of over three million qualifying homes certified as ENERGY STAR or Zero Energy Ready Homes according to the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy (ACEEE).

By using energy wisely, these efficient homes reduce pollution from power generation, cut homeowner energy bills, and ease strain on the nation’s electric grid.

Unfortunately, the major tax and budget bill recently passed in the U.S. House of Representatives would eliminate the credit and disrupt the supply of these new efficient homes.

Environment America is working to demonstrate support for energy efficiency and is encouraging lawmakers to keep the tax credits in place, so that it is easier for more Americans to choose to save energy and power their lives with renewable energy.