



Tax Day this year falls on the standard April 15th, a Tuesday. And although the spring deadline is dreaded by some, others look forward to the occasion, knowing that corporate American has seized on it as an opportunity to drum up business by offering one-day deals, discounts, and freebies.

Whether you filed your taxes weeks ago and your return is burning a hole in your wallet or you’re a last-minute filer on a shoestring budget, April 15th represents a unique opportunity to stretch your money a little further by taking advantage of one or more Tax Day deals.

In this roundup, we list a diverse array of Tax Day incentives, ranging from BOGO fast food deals to discounted coffee-making equipment. Here’s everything you need to know about how and where to score one-day-only deals on April 15th, 2025:

A roundup of deals & promotions for Tax Day 2025

7-Eleven is offering $10.40 off any delivery order of $20 or more on April 15th via the 7Now app. ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

7-Eleven

Deal: $10.40 off any delivery order of $20 or more

$10.40 off any delivery order of $20 or more Dates: April 15 only

Using code “WRITEOFF,” customers can score $10.40 off any 7-Eleven delivery order of $20 or more on Tax Day, but only through the 7Now delivery app.

AeroPress

Deal: 15% off the AeroPress Clear XL

15% off the AeroPress Clear XL Dates: April 15–30

AeroPress, maker of the iconic heat-and-pressure-based home brewing system, is offering consumers 15% off the Clear XL model, which is perfect for brewing 10 oz of your favorite coffee blend. Normally $49.95, the AeroPress Clear XL will be discounted to $42.46 for the rest of the month.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Deal: $10 of $40+

$10 of $40+ Dates: April 15 only

Dine-in and takeout customers can score $10 off any purchase of $40 or more at BJ’s using code “10OFF40,” but only on April 15.

BK Royal Perks members can snag a cheeseburger for a penny with virtually any purchase this Tax Day. SOPA Images/Getty Images

Burger King

Deal: 1-cent cheeseburger with purchase of $1 or more

1-cent cheeseburger with purchase of $1 or more Dates: April 15 only

On Tax Day, members of Burger King’s Royal Perks loyalty program can get a cheeseburger for just a penny with any purchase of $1 or more. To invoke this deal, customers must select it via the “offers” section of their BK app or on the BK website. Some locations may not be participating in this promotion, so check with your local store.

California Pizza Kitchen

Deal: $10 off $40+

$10 off $40+ Dates: April 14–17

Through the 17th, CPK customers can get $10 off any purchase of $40 or more in celebration of tax season.

Casey’s

Deal: Free 1-topping large pizza refund with purchase of large pizza

Free 1-topping large pizza refund with purchase of large pizza Dates: April 15 only

Midwest and southern pizza chain Casey’s is offering Casey’s Rewards members customers a 1-topping large pizza refund when they order any large pizza at full price on Tax Day. The free pizza refund will be credited to users’ accounts after their purchase and must be used by May 6.

Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In

Deal: 2 for $3 crispy fish and spicy chicken sandwiches ($4 at some locations)

2 for $3 crispy fish and spicy chicken sandwiches ($4 at some locations) Dates: April 15–unknown

From now until they decide to stop, participating Checkers & Rally’s locations are offering customers two crispy fish and/or spicy chicken sandwiches for just $3 ($4 at some locations).

Fazoli’s

Deal: BOGO baked spaghetti

BOGO baked spaghetti Dates: April 15 only

Fazoli’s is offering customers buy-one-get-one-free baked spaghetti on Tax Day only with promo code “TAX25.”

Great American Cookies

Deal: BOGO chocolate chip cookie cake slices

BOGO chocolate chip cookie cake slices Dates: April 15 only

Participating Great American Cookies locations nationwide are offering customers buy-one-get-one-free chocolate chip cookie cake slices — no promo code necessary — on April 15 only.

On 4/15 only, Hooters customers can snag one of the chain’s famous appetizers for just $4.15. Bloomberg/Getty Images

Hooters

Deal: $4.15 appetizers via Hooters app reward

$4.15 appetizers via Hooters app reward Dates: April 15 only

Iconic wings and burgers joint Hooters is celebrating 4/15 by offering customers one appetizer (buffalo shrimp & mozzarella sticks are two of the chain’s most popular apps) for just $4.15. In order to get the discount, customers must use the Hooters app and apply this reward to their account.

Krispy Kreme

Deal: BOGO dozen donuts

BOGO dozen donuts Dates: April 15 only

On Tax Day, Krispy Kreme is offering customers a free dozen glazed donuts with the purchase of a dozen glazed or assorted donuts at full price. Customers must pay sales tax on the free dozen. This offer is limited to April 15th.

Paris Baguette

Deal: Free pastry with beverage purchase

Free pastry with beverage purchase Dates: April 15 only

PB Rewards customers can celebrate Tax Day by redeeming a free pastry with any beverage purchase.

PF locations nationwide are offering free hydromassages through the 19th to help taxpayers unwind. Bloomberg/Getty Images

Planet Fitness

Deal: Free hydromassage

Free hydromassage Dates: April 12–19

Members and non-members alike can destress from tax season with a free water-based hydromassage at one of the chain’s ​​2,500+ locations.

Potbelly

Deal: BOGO original sandwich

BOGO original sandwich Dates: April 15 only

Tax Day celebrants can get a free original sandwich with the purchase of any original or large sandwich at participating locations on April 15th. To redeem this offer, customers must use code “BOGO” at checkout when ordering through Potbelly’s app or website.

Round Table Pizza

Deal: $7 off any large or XL pizza

$7 off any large or XL pizza Dates: April 11–17

Using code “RTP220,” Round Table customers can lock in $7 off any large or extra-large pizza through the 17th.

Shake Shack is pushing its black truffle menu this Tax Day with freebies for customers who spend ore than $10.40. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Shake Shack

Deal: Free black truffle burger, ‘shroom, or parmesan fries with purchase of $10.40 or more

Free black truffle burger, ‘shroom, or parmesan fries with purchase of $10.40 or more Dates: April 15–27

Through the 27th, Shake Shack customers can score one of the chain’s popular, limited-time black truffle menu items (burger, ‘shroom, or parmesan fries) with any purchase of $10.40 or more by using the promotional code “TRUFFLETAX” to check out.

Smoothie King

Deal: $3 off $15+; $4 off $20+

$3 off $15+; $4 off $20+ Dates: April 15 only

This Tax Day, Smoothie King Healthy Rewards Members can get $3 off any purchase of $15 or more — or $4 off any purchase of $20 or more — at participating locations.

White Castle

Deal: 15% off

15% off Dates: April 15 only

White Castle customers can enjoy 15% off their order on the 15th using discount code “WC15OFF” either online or in-store at participating locations.

