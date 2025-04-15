Tax Day this year falls on the standard April 15th, a Tuesday. And although the spring deadline is dreaded by some, others look forward to the occasion, knowing that corporate American has seized on it as an opportunity to drum up business by offering one-day deals, discounts, and freebies.
Whether you filed your taxes weeks ago and your return is burning a hole in your wallet or you’re a last-minute filer on a shoestring budget, April 15th represents a unique opportunity to stretch your money a little further by taking advantage of one or more Tax Day deals.
In this roundup, we list a diverse array of Tax Day incentives, ranging from BOGO fast food deals to discounted coffee-making equipment. Here’s everything you need to know about how and where to score one-day-only deals on April 15th, 2025:
A roundup of deals & promotions for Tax Day 2025
7-Eleven
- Deal: $10.40 off any delivery order of $20 or more
- Dates: April 15 only
Using code “WRITEOFF,” customers can score $10.40 off any 7-Eleven delivery order of $20 or more on Tax Day, but only through the 7Now delivery app.
AeroPress
- Deal: 15% off the AeroPress Clear XL
- Dates: April 15–30
AeroPress, maker of the iconic heat-and-pressure-based home brewing system, is offering consumers 15% off the Clear XL model, which is perfect for brewing 10 oz of your favorite coffee blend. Normally $49.95, the AeroPress Clear XL will be discounted to $42.46 for the rest of the month.
BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
- Deal: $10 of $40+
- Dates: April 15 only
Dine-in and takeout customers can score $10 off any purchase of $40 or more at BJ’s using code “10OFF40,” but only on April 15.
Burger King
- Deal: 1-cent cheeseburger with purchase of $1 or more
- Dates: April 15 only
On Tax Day, members of Burger King’s Royal Perks loyalty program can get a cheeseburger for just a penny with any purchase of $1 or more. To invoke this deal, customers must select it via the “offers” section of their BK app or on the BK website. Some locations may not be participating in this promotion, so check with your local store.
California Pizza Kitchen
- Deal: $10 off $40+
- Dates: April 14–17
Through the 17th, CPK customers can get $10 off any purchase of $40 or more in celebration of tax season.
Casey’s
- Deal: Free 1-topping large pizza refund with purchase of large pizza
- Dates: April 15 only
Midwest and southern pizza chain Casey’s is offering Casey’s Rewards members customers a 1-topping large pizza refund when they order any large pizza at full price on Tax Day. The free pizza refund will be credited to users’ accounts after their purchase and must be used by May 6.
Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In
- Deal: 2 for $3 crispy fish and spicy chicken sandwiches ($4 at some locations)
- Dates: April 15–unknown
From now until they decide to stop, participating Checkers & Rally’s locations are offering customers two crispy fish and/or spicy chicken sandwiches for just $3 ($4 at some locations).
Fazoli’s
- Deal: BOGO baked spaghetti
- Dates: April 15 only
Fazoli’s is offering customers buy-one-get-one-free baked spaghetti on Tax Day only with promo code “TAX25.”
Great American Cookies
- Deal: BOGO chocolate chip cookie cake slices
- Dates: April 15 only
Participating Great American Cookies locations nationwide are offering customers buy-one-get-one-free chocolate chip cookie cake slices — no promo code necessary — on April 15 only.
Hooters
- Deal: $4.15 appetizers via Hooters app reward
- Dates: April 15 only
Iconic wings and burgers joint Hooters is celebrating 4/15 by offering customers one appetizer (buffalo shrimp & mozzarella sticks are two of the chain’s most popular apps) for just $4.15. In order to get the discount, customers must use the Hooters app and apply this reward to their account.
Krispy Kreme
- Deal: BOGO dozen donuts
- Dates: April 15 only
On Tax Day, Krispy Kreme is offering customers a free dozen glazed donuts with the purchase of a dozen glazed or assorted donuts at full price. Customers must pay sales tax on the free dozen. This offer is limited to April 15th.
Paris Baguette
- Deal: Free pastry with beverage purchase
- Dates: April 15 only
PB Rewards customers can celebrate Tax Day by redeeming a free pastry with any beverage purchase.
Planet Fitness
- Deal: Free hydromassage
- Dates: April 12–19
Members and non-members alike can destress from tax season with a free water-based hydromassage at one of the chain’s 2,500+ locations.
Potbelly
- Deal: BOGO original sandwich
- Dates: April 15 only
Tax Day celebrants can get a free original sandwich with the purchase of any original or large sandwich at participating locations on April 15th. To redeem this offer, customers must use code “BOGO” at checkout when ordering through Potbelly’s app or website.
Round Table Pizza
- Deal: $7 off any large or XL pizza
- Dates: April 11–17
Using code “RTP220,” Round Table customers can lock in $7 off any large or extra-large pizza through the 17th.
Shake Shack
- Deal: Free black truffle burger, ‘shroom, or parmesan fries with purchase of $10.40 or more
- Dates: April 15–27
Through the 27th, Shake Shack customers can score one of the chain’s popular, limited-time black truffle menu items (burger, ‘shroom, or parmesan fries) with any purchase of $10.40 or more by using the promotional code “TRUFFLETAX” to check out.
Smoothie King
- Deal: $3 off $15+; $4 off $20+
- Dates: April 15 only
This Tax Day, Smoothie King Healthy Rewards Members can get $3 off any purchase of $15 or more — or $4 off any purchase of $20 or more — at participating locations.
White Castle
- Deal: 15% off
- Dates: April 15 only
White Castle customers can enjoy 15% off their order on the 15th using discount code “WC15OFF” either online or in-store at participating locations.
