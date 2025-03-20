Egypt – Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), announced an extension of the tax filing deadline to the first working day following the official Eid al-Fitr holiday. The decision aligns with Article 18 of the Civil and Commercial Procedures Code, which stipulates that if a deadline falls on an official holiday, it is automatically extended to the next working day.

Abdel Aal emphasized the ETA’s commitment to providing comprehensive technical support to ensure a smooth and efficient electronic filing process. As part of this effort, the Authority has launched a series of free daily seminars to educate taxpayers and accountants on how to submit returns electronically. These sessions, conducted by professional lecturers, offer step-by-step guidance and address any inquiries related to tax filing procedures.

To further streamline the process, specialized committees have been established within professional syndicates, civil society organizations, chambers of commerce, and business federations to assist taxpayers in filing their returns. Additionally, the Digital Transformation Support Center in Lazoghly is equipped with cutting-edge technology and staffed by a specialized team to provide immediate assistance to taxpayers facing technical difficulties.

Abdel Aal urged all taxpayers and registrants to submit their tax returns electronically via the designated platform to ensure compliance and avoid penalties.

