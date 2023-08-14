



Newport-based independent accountancy firm Kilsby Williams has strengthened its tax team with the appointment of Stuart Evans as a tax associate.

The firm said Evans has developed his expertise in a wide variety of tax disciplines including VAT, personal and corporate tax during his time in the public and private sector, including roles at HM Revenue and Customs and Deloitte.

Prior to joining Kilsby Williams, he was managing director of Sevan Associates, a tax and accountancy consultancy providing support and advice to owner managed businesses and private individuals. He will bring his established client portfolio to Kilsby Williams.

Evans said: “I am delighted to be joining Kilsby Williams. We share the same aim: to provide the highest quality advice and level of client service. I have a wealth of experience and I look forward to bringing this to Kilsby Williams, contributing to the firm’s future growth and their reputation for technical excellence.”

Simon Tee, managing partner at Kilsby Williams, added: “We are thrilled that Stuart is joining our tax team. He is a natural fit for our growing business and we are excited to see him thrive in this role.

“We are the largest independent accountancy firm in south east Wales and we think our team and client portfolio are unrivalled in both size and quality. Stuart is another great addition to our team and we continue with our aim to employ the best talent around to provide clients with an engaging experience.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients from across south Wales, the Midlands and London, ranging from sole traders to companies in international quoted groups.