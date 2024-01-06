Tay Keith has revealed that he and Key Glock have accumulated a prolific amount of music, enough to potentially release an album.

On Wednesday (January 3), the accomplished record producer took to X (formerly Twitter) to graciously acknowledge a fan giving him his flowers, while hinting at what lies ahead.

“You really out here working and been putting in work much success to you,” the user began. “Can’t wait to see Whatchu working on with @KeyGLOCK.”

To which Tay responded: “We got so much unreleased in the vault might drop the project”

The revelation elicited an enthusiastic response from fans, who flooded the comment section with a plethora of fire emojis expressing their excitement.

Check out the announcement below:

We got so much unreleased in the vault might drop the project https://t.co/QxDQS7mN8i — Tay Keith (@taykeith) January 3, 2024

Throughout the years, Tay Keith has established himself as the mastermind behind a plethora of chart-topping tracks, with notable contributions to iconic hits such as Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode,” Drake’s “Nonstop,” Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “STOOPID” and the debut project ‘Fuck The Cash Up’ by the Fast Cash Boyz.

Talking to HipHopDX about the project in April, he explained the importance of putting others on. “Yeah, that’s real important,” Tay Keith told DX.

“If you want to be a successful rap artist, you got to have your own city behind you. Just for me like working and coming up with BlocBoy JB, Key Glock, Fast Cash Boyz and different artists in Memphis who are coming up right now.”

He continued, “Just keeping the relationship strong with them knowing that I still got respect for my city. That’s a big thing. I feel like a lot of producers who come up, they probably won’t even have that respect out of their own city. I feel like I got a point to prove and I am big on respect.”

Adding to his recent successes, Tay Keith’s production on the hit track “Pound Town” by Sexyy Redd has garnered even more attention with a remix featuring the iconic Nicki Minaj.

The raunchy track has become a viral sensation since its release last January, racking up over 15 million on-demand streams thanks to the #PoundTownChallenge before Minaj added her star power.

The St. Louis native has been recognized by the likes of Post Malone and Cardi B for the record.

Simultaneously, Key Glock made significant moves in his musical journey with the release of Glockoma 2, complemented by a string of singles including “Presidential Rolex,” “No Hook,” and “In And Outta Town,” among others.