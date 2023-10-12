The Eras Tour-themed goodies at AMC from pop buckets to free mini posters are a perfect addition to Taylor Swift fans’ merch collections as they can grab the exciting items at the screening of the concert film.

Taylor Swift‘s fans couldn’t be more thrilled as The Eras Tour concert film is hitting theaters a day sooner than it was originally supposed to. AMC theaters will be screening the Eras Tour movie to take you through the singer‘s career of 17 years, starting Thursday, October 12, 2023, and fans are strongly encouraged to attend the event clad in Ears Tour attire and friendship bracelets!

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

AMC has Eras-themed merch at Taylor Swift’s concert film screening

AMC has a range of merch collectibles for Taylor’s fans at the Eras Tour concert film screening.

You can grab a snack in a fancy Eras-themed popcorn bucket or book an entire theater to experience the concert film only with your friends and loved ones.

AMC has come up with different options to make the screening of the concert film more memorable and special for Swifties, including early release due to high demands.

Grab popcorn bucket and collectible cups at Eras Tour movie 2023

AMC is giving away free official mini-posters at the Eras Tour movie screening until the “ample” supplies last.

Swifties can snack in style with the Eras Tour-themed popcorn buckets and matching reusable cups.

Where to buy the tickets for the Taylor Swift concert film?

Tickets to The Eras Tour concert movie are available on AMC’s official ticketing platform and the singer’s own website dedicated to the film.

With a runtime of 2 hours and 48 minutes, the movie will receive at least four shows per day from Thursday to Sunday for the next four weeks in AMC theaters. Deadline notes the film will be screened during Halloween night on October 31, too.