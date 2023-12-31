Taylor Swift appeared to have possibly hinted at her budding romance with NFL star, Travis Kelce, during her Eras Tour – only weeks before the couple went public.

The Bad Blood hitmaker, 34 – who is slated to cheer on her beau as the Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals on New Year’s Eve – appeared in a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, by a user with the handle @LavenderKelce.

The clip was taken as the performer sang the track titled, Dress, during her August 7 concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The song notably has the lyrics of ‘they got no idea about me and you…’

In the caption, the X user pointed out, ‘Her playing dress on 8/7 and singing “they got no idea about me and you” while her and Travis were secretly dating and his number is 87 oh Taylor Swift you insane woman.’

The following month in September, the Grammy attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium – thrusting their relationship in the spotlight.

Other social media users jumped to the comment section of the post, ‘SHES SO SMART’ while another added, ‘She’s a mastermind.’

Swift – who was named Time’s Person of the Year – spoke to the publication earlier this month and revealed that both she and the professional football player had been talking months before going public.

‘This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,’ the beauty recalled.

Over the summer, Kelce had explained on his New Heights podcast with brother, Jason Kelce, that he had attempted to give Taylor his phone number while attending her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, which ended up being unfruitful.

‘We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.’

The Love Story songstress then added that, ‘By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.’

‘I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.’

Since going public, Taylor has attended a total of eight games to cheer on her boyfriend while he plays on the field.

She made an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day as the Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders. The singer-songwriter had been spotted embracing the festive holiday by wearing a Santa hat with the number ’87’ printed on the front.

Following the game, Taylor and her family joined Kelce and his father at the sports star’s lavish mansion to celebrate Christmas together.

A source exclusively informed DailyMail.com, ‘Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor.’

‘She’s never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her. Her friends think that this is just more proof that Travis is going to be a Swiftie for life.’

‘Of course Travis was bummed that they did not win the game. But he is at the point in his career where he does not let this get to him too much and is looking forward to the next game,’ the insider added.

Swift is slated to also support Kelce as his team takes on the Bengals during a New year’s Eve game.

And earlier on Saturday, Travis was spotted leaving his Kansas City mansion as he headed to practice as he waits to reunite with the singer.

Another celebrity who will make an anticipated appearance at the game is Backstreet Boys member and Chiefs fan, Kevin Richardson.

Shortly after ringing in the New Year, Taylor will kick off more international dates for her Eras Tour beginning on February 7.

She is slated to make stops in various countries, such as Japan, Scotland, England, Germany, France and also Italy.

A source previously told DailyMail.com that Travis, ‘wants to be with her as often as possible and after the season he intends to join her on tour.’

‘They are going to take their romance all over the world. He is very excited to make her feel like a princess.’

According to the The U.S. Sun, the Chiefs tight end has already booked luxurious hotels in cities such as Paris and Milan.

An insider told the publication that, ‘He booked some very nice hotel suits and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off.

‘He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together.

‘He also booked tables and quick day trips to some food and wine tours, as he wants to take her to Italy’s rural side, and spend time with her in the most gorgeous vineyards and beautiful countryside spots.’