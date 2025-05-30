Taylor Swift now controls her entire music catalogue after she bought back the master recordings of her first six albums.

“I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. As a flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news,” she said in a handwritten letter on her website Friday. “I almost stopped thinking it could happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now.”

Swift lost the rights in 2019 after her first record label, Big Machine, sold them to record executive Scooter Braun. In an attempt to regain some control, Swift rerecorded four of her albums, calling them “Taylor’s Version.”

“I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening,” Swift said in her letter. “I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me.”