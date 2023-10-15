Taylor Swift: Eras Tour annihilated the worldwide box office, pulling in roughly $95-$97 million domestically and $31M-$33M internationally for a $126-$130M global opening, per Deadline. We’re still awaiting final figures, but anything over $96.2M (earned by Joker in 2019) would be an October record domestically. AMC rivals are calling $94.3M stateside, which is nothing to balk at and still marks an enormous win for Swift.

Imax accounted for $11.1M from 377 screens domestically and $13.1M globally. Per the trade, the large format platform plans to add 106 more screens internationally on Oct. 26 and Nov. 3.

Last week’s champ, The Exorcist: Believer, dipped 58% for an $11M sophomore frame, raising its domestic cume to $48.6M. David Gordon Green’s horror sequel has earned $85M worldwide, including $4M from Imax.

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie hit $126.4M at the global box office after hauling in $24.5M overseas and $7M domestically.

Box Office Results: Domestic Top 10

1.) Taylor Swift: Eras Tour (AMC) 3,850 theaters, Fri $39M, Sat $32.3M Sun $23.7M-$25.7M 3-day $95M-$97M/Wk 1

2.) Exorcist: The Believer (Uni) Fri $3.8M (-68%) Sat $4.4M Sun $2.7M 3-day $11M, -58%, Total $48.6M/Wk 2

3.) Paw Patrol 2 (Par) 3,707 (-320) theaters, Fri $1.56M (-46%) Sat $3.3M Sun $2.1M, $7M (-38%) Total $49.9M/Wk 3

4.) Saw X (LG) 3,058 (-204) theaters, Fri $1.8M Sat $2.4M Sun $1.5M 3-day $5.7M (-27%) Total $41.4M/Wk 3

5.) The Creator (New Reg/20th)2,960 theaters (-720), Fri $1.16M (-34%), Sat $1.9M Sun $1.2M 3-day $4.3M (-31%), Total $32.4M/Wk 3

6.) A Haunting in Venice (Dis) 2,290 (-135) theaters Fri $580K (-24%) Sat $908K Sun $564K 3-day $2.05M (-24%)/Total $38.99M/Wk 5

7.) The Blind (Fath) 1,165 (-142) theaters Fri $532K Sat $851K Sun $638K , 3-day $2M (-38%), Total $13.9M/Wk 3

8.) The Nun 2 (NL) 2,128 theaters (-364), Fri $500K (-33%) Sat $715K Sun $400K 3-day $1.61M (-38%) Total $83.7M/Wk 6

9.) Equalizer 3 (Sony) 1,524 (-2) theaters Fri $266k (-49%) Sat $440K Sun $254K 3-day $960K (-47%), Total: $90.5M /Wk 7

10.) Dumb Money (Sony) 2,276 (-561) theaters, Fri $260K (-61%) Sat $415k Sun $245K 3-day $920K (-57%), Total $12.6M/Wk 5