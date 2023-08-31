Ooh, look what you made her do! After months of justifiable frustration over the scarcity of affordable tickets to Taylor Swift’s now iconic Eras concert tour, the arguably reigning queen of pop is bringing her show to multiplexes around North America… and it’s still proving impossible to get tickets.

In what amounted to a starting bell ringing in Swiftie fans’ ears, tickets went on surprise sale this morning for a previously unannounced concert film of Swift’s Eras tour—and as of press time, the film is playing in North American theater chains AMC, Regal, and Cinemark for only one extended weekend: Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 17. So if you’re only learning about this right now, chances are you’ve already missed your chance to see it.

The Taylor Swift film has proved so exciting, in fact, that it’s achieved what no film in 2023 could dream of. No, not Mario, not Marvel, and not even the combined zeitgeist-defining thrill of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer could crash the website of the largest theater chain in North America, but here we are several hours removed from AMC Theatres’ website being overwhelmed to the point of breaking for much of Thursday morning.

Over the last several hours, the mass surge of Tay Tay fans proved so immense for AMC’s servers that moviegoers hoping to buy tickets to anything today were met with waiting queues before they could access the site. For evidence, below are the social media screengrabs testifying to the hurdles fans and influencers alike faced.