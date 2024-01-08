TAYLOR Swift fans were left shocked after the star didn’t win at the Golden Globes.

The pop music sensation was nominated for a new award this year titled Cinematic and Box Office Achievement for her Eras Tour Film.

4 Taylor Swift attended the 2024 Golden Globe awards Credit: MEGA

4 Taylor was nominated for her Eras Tour concert film in the new Golden Globes category Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Credit: The Mega Agency

Other movies in this category were Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros Movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

Unfortunately Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour lost to Barbie.

Taylor’s concert film earned over $250million at the worldwide box office while Barbie earned over $1.4billion.

The decision by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association left Swifties angry and disappointed.

FAN REACTIONS

On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans shared their thoughts.

One wrote: “Golden globes is rigged taylor should have won.”

“I hope Taylor never goes to these FILM INDUSTRY non worthy award shows. She is more impactful and popular than everyone in that room combined,” another angry fan exclaimed.

A third said: “Taylor was robbed at Golden Globe Awards!!! How can you compare a cartoon movie with a global phenomenon?”

“taylor ROBBED,” stated a fourth.

A fifth said: “They had to invent a category for Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes and she still lost lmao.”

Someone else posted: “Can’t believe we got robbed of seeing Luke Skywalker presenting Taylor Swift with a Golden Globe.”

Another said: “Barbie did not deserve the Golden Globe for Cinematic & Box Office Achievement. Taylor deserved that award actually.”

STUNNING IN GREEN

Taylor shocked both fans and photographers as she walked solo down the Golden Globes red carpet in a sequined green gown.

The Karma hitmaker had her make-up touched up to perfection while donning the spaghetti-strap dress that showed off her fit figure.

Taylor left her blonde hair down and behind her shoulders while wearing dangly silver earrings.

Fans couldn’t help but discuss her outfit online.

One fan wrote on X: “She looks incredible as always!!!”

Another said: “Gorgeous!!”

A third said, discussing Taylor’s album Reputation: “taylor swift at the golden globes in a green dress with a snake ring i love life.”

“Green is the color of the dress Taylor wore when she gagged me half to death,” mentioned a fourth.

A fifth commented: “Taylor looks so gorgeous that hair and dress color 10/10.”

4 Taylor fans were left upset that she lost the category she was up for Credit: Getty