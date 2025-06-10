Taylor Swift filed a restraining order against a 45-year-old man she says has been showing up to her Los Angeles homes for almost a year and claiming to be in a relationship with her.

The megastar filed the request for protection on Friday, claiming that Brian Jason Wagner, of Henderson, Colorado, has been harassing and stalking her, causing her to suffer emotional distress.

According to Swift’s declaration, Wagner first started showing up to her home in July 2024, and made at least three visits to the property in that month alone. He was confronted by her security team each time, and during one of those visits, Wagner “was carrying a glass bottle that could have been used as a weapon,” the singer said.

“During each of these visits, I am informed that Mr. Wagner made various statements about living at my property (not true), being in a relationship with me (not true), believing I am the mother of his son (not true), and needing to see me in person, all of which are untrue and disconnected from reality,” Swift wrote in her declaration.

Wagner allegedly returned to her Los Angeles home twice last month, asking to see her and saying that “he was there checking on a friend,” according to Swift. That’s when Swift’s team ran a criminal history report and learned that Wagner was allegedly incarcerated in 2023 when he began sending her “lengthy communications” in which he wrote about his infatuation with her, claimed to be in a relationship with her and made other claims about being involved in her personal life.

A member of Swift’s security team who also filed a declaration said that Wagner had made hundreds of communication attempts to Swift while he was incarcerated, prompting them to create a “security alert” acknowledging him as a threat.

“Mr. Wagner has also sent my staff hundreds of emails with similarly concerning and threatening language, tried to divert mail from my residence to his attention, and even lied to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to somehow change the address on his driver’s license to my Los Angeles home,” the singer said.

A driver’s license for Wagner listing Swift’s Los Angeles home address as his residence was shipped to the property, which is how her security team learned of it, a member of the team said in the filing.

Swift stresses in her filing that she does not known Wagner, and has never met him, spoken to him, or shared her Los Angeles home address with him. Communications to her staff have also increased recently, with Wagner sending them over 26 emails in past weeks, the security team member alleged.

“Therefore, the fact that Mr. Wagner has determined where I reside and visited the property several times, refusing to leave and claiming to need access, makes me fear for my safety and the safety of my family,” she said in her declaration. “The fact that both of these recent visits and Mr. Wagner’s inappropriate and threatening communications to my staff about me have escalated in recent weeks creates a fear of imminent harm.”

A hearing date is scheduled for June 30, according to court records. Swift has been granted a temporary restraining order for herself, her home, her car and her workplace, against Wagner until then.

If a judge grants Swift the restraining order, Wagner could be arrested if he violates it.

An attorney for Swift and Wagner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This certainly isn’t the first time a man has made news for allegedly stalking or harassing the megastar.

In 2024, a man was charged with stalking and harassment for visiting her New York home about 30 times in a matter of a couple of months.

Two years prior, a Virginia man was accused of drunkenly crashing his car into the same New York apartment before attempting to force his way into the building.

An Iowa man was arrested near her Rhode Island home in 2019 carrying a backpack containing more than 30 lock picks and other burglary tools. He told police he was hoping to visit Swift.