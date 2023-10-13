Director Shawn Levy likes what he sees in Taylor Swift‘s directorial vision. So much so, he’s comparing her to film industry titan Steven Spielberg.

Levy, whose Deadpool 3 is the next line on his resume, said in an EW interview that Swift is ready to direct her first feature film. Searchlight Pictures previously announced last year that Swift would direct her first feature-length movie from a screenplay she wrote herself.

Before that, she received two MTV VMAs prizes for Best Director — one for All Too Well: The Short Film, and another for her The Man music video.

“Taylor has not consulted me about upcoming directing projects, but I think she has the makings of a hell of a director,” Levy said. He previously worked with Swift on the short film and briefly appeared in it.

Levy called Swift a “generational voice and creative force” in the industry.

“That list is short. Taylor, the depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it’s a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video, it’s profound. It’s profoundly vivid, and she has the strength of her convictions,” he said, adding, “Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called Real Steel, and I said to him, ‘How do you know it’s the right shot?’ His answer was, ‘The way you see it, that makes it right. I feel like that’s something Taylor Swift has figured out really well, because that’s about trusting your instinct.”

Swift, of course, just attended the L.A. opening of her Eras Tour concert film. It hits nationwide this Friday.