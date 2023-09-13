Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter

Lance Bass and Taylor Swift shared a sweet moment at the 2023 MTV VMAs when the former NSYNC member proffered friendship bracelets to the singer while presenting her with an award.

On Tuesday 12 September, NSYNC reunited on stage to hand out the award to Swift for the Best Pop Video.

As Swift hugged each NSYNC member in turn on stage, after gleefully reacting to the boy band reunion, Bass took the opportunity to hand her multiple colourful beaded bracelets, in keeping with the tradition popular among Swift’s fans.

Fans of the singer, who is in the midst of her international Eras Tour, have been handing out the friendship bracelets at each of her tour stops. The trend ties back to the Swift song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from the singer’s 2022 album, Midnights. In the beloved bridge of the tune, the lyrics read: “Everything you lose is a step you take / So make the friendship bracelets / Take the moment and taste it.” Swifties took the Grammy Award winner’s advice literally, with friendship bracelets becoming a staple of the Eras Tour.

On social media, the sweet moment shared between Bass and Swift has been met with praise from viewers.

“Lance Bass giving Taylor Swift friendship bracelets is the best way to start this show #VMAs,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Lance Bass giving Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet is the cutest thing ever.”

“Lance Bass giving Taylor Swift friendship bracelets just made my life,” someone else wrote.

Swift is up for multiple awards during Tuesday’s ceremony, including for Video of the Year for “Anti-Hero”. She previously took home the prize in 2022, for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”