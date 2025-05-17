Legal Letter Points to Threats Over Private Texts

After years of seeming inseparable, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively’s close friendship had publically appeared to have fallen apart, and a new court filing for the first time revealed the reason, as per a report.

In a court letter that was submitted this week by the legal team of ‘It Ends with Us’star and director Justin Baldoni for his ongoing battle with co-star Lively, the actress supposedly attempted to intimidate Swift into publicly supporting her by threatening to release sensitive and private text messages sent over the years, reported Daily Mail.

Baldoni’s lead attorney, Bryan Freedman, had also submitted his sworn affidavit that mentioned that a source “very close” to Swift had contacted him in February to reveal that Lively’s attorney had made such threats to Swift’s representative, Daily Mail reported.

Judge Strikes Letter from Court Record

However, the judge presiding over the case ordered that the letter be removed from the record, ruling it “improper” and “irrelevant”, according to the report.

Speculation Over What Taylor Swift Shared With Blake Lively

This revelation has sparked speculations about guessing what could have been in those secret messages that Swift was desperate to keep hidden, as per Daily Mail.

The report speculated that “Did the pop superstar confide in Lively about her private yet high-profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, from the earliest sparks to their bedroom secrets?”

According to Daily Mail, “Did she share raw details about the breakup with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, or her brief romance with British rocker Matty Healy?”

A Timeline of Swift’s Love Life

When Lively and Swift first became friends, Swift was dating DJ Calvin Harris, but that relationship ended in 2016, followed briefly by a very public and brief, romance with actor Tom Hiddleston, as per the report.

Then there was Joe Alwyn, a relationship that lasted six years and Swift spent more time in London, and her 2022 album ‘Midnights’ is said to be dedicated to him, according to Daily Mail. But by 2023 that ended and she was in a short-lived rebound with Matty Healy, while their bond did not last long, Healy is speculated to be the inspiration for her blockbuster 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, reported Daily Mail.

Currently, the singer is in a relationship with Kelce and her love life is more public than ever, and even Lively joined Swift in Las Vegas in February last year to watch the Chiefs win the Super Bowl from a star-studded box, as per the report.

