Taylor Swift is stepping into a new chapter – and onto a new stage. As part of Tuesday’s announcement of her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, the superstar will make her first appearance Wednesday night on ‘New Heights’, the popular podcast hosted by her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The show fueled speculation Monday by posting an orange background with a mysterious silhouette and teasing ‘a special episode with a VERY special guest’. Fans guessed Swift immediately, and they were right – the podcast confirmed her appearance just as she revealed her 12th studio album.

HOW TO WATCH OR LISTEN TAYLOR SWIFT ON ‘NEW HEIGHTS’ PODCAST

Program: ‘New Heights’ podcast

Date: June 13, Wednesday

Time: 7PM ET

Streaming: YouTube

Audio Platform: Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Spotify and Wondery

After the teaser sparked speculation, the ‘New Heights’ podcast posted a short video early Tuesday confirming Taylor Swift’s appearance. In the clip, Swift tells Travis and Jason Kelce she has something to show them, then reveals a mint-green briefcase with her initials in orange.

When Jason asks what’s inside, she pulls out a vinyl record with its cover blurred, announcing, “This is my brand new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’.”