The show fueled speculation Monday by posting an orange background with a mysterious silhouette and teasing ‘a special episode with a VERY special guest’. Fans guessed Swift immediately, and they were right – the podcast confirmed her appearance just as she revealed her 12th studio album.
HOW TO WATCH OR LISTEN TAYLOR SWIFT ON ‘NEW HEIGHTS’ PODCAST
- Program: ‘New Heights’ podcast
- Date: June 13, Wednesday
- Time: 7PM ET
- Streaming: YouTube
- Audio Platform: Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Audible, Spotify and Wondery
After the teaser sparked speculation, the ‘New Heights’ podcast posted a short video early Tuesday confirming Taylor Swift’s appearance. In the clip, Swift tells Travis and Jason Kelce she has something to show them, then reveals a mint-green briefcase with her initials in orange.
When Jason asks what’s inside, she pulls out a vinyl record with its cover blurred, announcing, “This is my brand new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’.”