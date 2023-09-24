





As the world waits to see what will become of Hollywood’s latest budding romance, the craze surrounding Chiefs star Travis Kelce and pop superstar Taylor Swift has already reached a fever pitch.

Swift’s attendance at Sunday’s Bears-Chiefs game ignited waves of reactions from curious fans online before the game. But, just when it appeared the buzz couldn’t swell any louder, a third-quarter Kelce touchdown gave Swift, as well as Chiefs fans and Swifties everywhere, a moment to remember.

After catching a three-yard TD pass from Patrick Mahomes, Kelce broke out a smooth dance as his mom and Swift celebrated in a crowded suite. Further adding to the hysteria of the celebration, though, was Swift’s incredibly psyched reaction, complete with a chest bump, loud cheer and rousing round of applause.

Taylor Swift approves of the Travis Kelce TD 👏 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/VT2EQ4okim — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 24, 2023

With the Chiefs riding high in a 41–0 rout of the Bears at home, perhaps a magical Week 3 at Arrowhead could end up going down as the moment that finally leads to a pay off the long-brewing Kelce and Swift dating rumors.







