The mysterious Vault Puzzle by Taylor Swift created in collaboration with Google has convinced fans that the codes and answers to the word game will reveal the bonus tracks included in 1989 (Taylor’s Version).
Each Taylor Swift fan needs to solve 89 puzzles in order to get to the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Vault, whereas fans worldwide have to collectively solve 33 million puzzles to see what the game has to bring. If you’re struggling to decode the hints to crack the Vault Puzzle on Google, we have found the answers.
Taylor Swift Vault Puzzle codes and answers
Below are all the codes and answers to 89 Vault Puzzles, notes Twinfinite. Some of the hints can have more than one answer, so the fans are required to choose the letters accordingly to see which of them fit the given clue.
- A Game of Cat and Mouse – love
- AKA Christmas in September – chai sugar cookies
- All You Had To Do Was Stay – but not like this, the palm of your hand, you were all I wanted, they paid the price
- And Somehow That Was Everything – but she found herself
- Announce – Los Angeles
- Bad Blood – now we got problems, she wasn’t doing anything
- Birth Date – December thirteenth
- Birth Day – Wednesday
- Blue Sweatshirt – seagulls
- Caption – got a haircut
- Coffee – long list of ex-lovers
- Deepest Fear – sea urchins
- Excitedly Mingling – secret sessions
- First Stop – Tokyo
- Halloween Costume – pegacorn
- How You Get the Girl – of kisses on cheeks
- I Know Places – and we run, and everyone was watching, loose lips sink ships
- I Love You – swifties
- I Was Born In – nineteen eighty-nine
- I Wish You Would – elevator buttons, everything and nothing
- Impossible to Reason With – Sheep
- Karnma Music Video – MCMLXXXIX
- Last Stop – Melbourne
- Likes, Job, Whereabouts Were Studied Intently – taylurking
- Look At It! – yes whale
- Loudest and Brightest City – New York City
- Lucky – thirteen
- Makes You Clean – rainstorms
- New Romantics – come along with me
- Number of Instant Films – sixty five
- Out of the Woods Intro – she lost him
- Release – October twenty-seventh
- Smashing – golf club
- Sun Sign – Sagittarius
- They Never Go Out of Style – sunglasses
- This Love – in silent screams, to what you need, timing is a funny thing
- This Love (Taylor’s Version) – the summer I turned pretty
- Track 6 – floor eighteen
- Welcome to New York – it’s a new soundtrack, it’s been waiting for you, but they never blind me
- Wildest Dreams – burning it down, he does it so well
- Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version) – glitch
- Wonderland – we both went mad
- World Tour Live – Sydney
- You Are In Love – you’re my best friend
- Santa Clause emoji – swiftmas
- Blank Space – and I’ll write your name, pen click, darling I’m a nightmare. magic madness heaven sin, incredible things, she’s like oh my god, so it’s gonna be forever, so hey let’s be friends, crossword puzzle, nice to meet you
- Clean – I could finally breathe, think I am finally clean, what you are is brave.
- Out of the Woods – two paper airplanes flying, it all seems so simple, like we stood a chance, you were looking at me.
- Shake it Off – can’t stop won’t stop moving, I’m just gonna shake, she danced to forget him
- Style – never go out of style, red lip classic, with some other girl
How to solve the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Google Word Game
- Search “Taylor Swift “on Google.
- A blue vault will appear on the bottom right of your screen.
- Click on the vault to open the puzzle.
- Each word scramble puzzle comes with a hint at the bottom.
- Once you’ve decoded it, enter the answer directly on the Google search bar.
- You will be redirected to another page showing Google results for the answer you typed and a pop-up will appear to your right on the screen to confirm that you’ve solved the puzzle only if you’ve got the right answer.
- Select New Puzzle to answer more.