Taylor Swift has been winning hearts with her Eras tour and now, a Lego set about the same has been going viral, but sadly, it is not for purchase.

The Eras tour has been going viral among the Swifties and its clips have taken over social media with fans wishing to get tickets for the same. With so much hype around the concert, it does not come as a surprise that a Lego set about the same was recently got all the attention. However, fans might have to wait a lot longer to see this Taylor Swift-inspired set turn into a reality.

Taylor Swift’s Eras tour Lego set explored

The Eras tour Lego set is part of Lego Ideas, that is, fans will not get their hands on it until it is approved. The idea was developed by a user named donnydings.

The 2974-part set is set to have 10 minifigures: a Taylor from each era. To add to this, it will also consist of guitarist Paul Sidoti and 4 backup dancers.

The idea is one of the five Taylor-inspired Lego sets. The other one that has been gaining a lot of attention on social media is the Lovers set which became the talk of the town on TikTok and Twitter.

What would some of the features be?

The creator has put a lot of thought into ensuring that the Eras tour Lego set can be enjoyed by all the Swifties. Following are some of the features that fans will be able to find:

At the moment, the idea is at the review stage.

Photo by Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

An Eras tour movie is coming out

As fans wait for the project to get a green signal, Swifties can celebrate as an Eras tour movie is set to release in North America on October 13.

Fans have the option to buy tickets from AMC theatres, Regal, Cinemark, or Fandago. The standard tickets are priced at $19.89 plus tax while children and seniors would have to pay $13.13 plus tax.