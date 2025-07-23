TD Bank Joins Canada’s Banking Return‑to‑Office Trend

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is the latest major Canadian lender to require more in‑office days, following similar moves from RBC, BMO, and Scotiabank, as per a report.

The bank informed its staff that starting from November 3, most TD employees will be expected to work four days a week from corporate headquarters on a more full-time basis, with executives to begin as early as October 6, as reported by The Globe and Mail.

Why TD Bank Wants Employees Back in the Office

In an internal memo shared with staff, TD’s Chief Human Resources Officer Melanie Burns emphasized the benefits of in-person work like development opportunities and strengthens the bank’s culture, according to the report.

Burns said that, “TD has made strong progress over the last several months and there is clear momentum in our business as we advance an ambitious agenda,” as quoted in the report. Burns also highlighted that, “We’ve seen that when we work together in person, we collaborate more effectively, make better decisions more quickly, learn from each other, and deliver stronger outcomes,” as quoted in The Globe and Mail report.

ALSO READ: Netflix’s The Hunting Wives sets the stage for Season 2! Cast, plot, spoiler, ending explained, and all details you need to know

Live Events

Desk Wars: Office Space in High Demand in Toronto

The Toronto-Dominion Bank also revealed that many of its locations will be prepared to accommodate the new work-from-office mandate by November, but it may also need to take some more time to ensure others are ready, according to the report. To have everyone on board, the new requirement may take effect at a later date for certain teams, as per The Globe and Mail report.However, new office requirements are already causing a stir in downtown Toronto’s corporate towers as employees were reportedly scrambling to secure desks during the hybrid work era, leading to concerns about how even before the November rollout, space is becoming a precious commodity, as per the report.The Toronto-Dominion Bank also justified its new move by highlighting that it recognizes that workplace flexibility allows workers to manage personal and professional priorities, as reported by The Globe and Mail.

Burns even said in the internal memo that, “If from time to time you need additional flexibility to work from home, please check with your people manager and we will work with you to support your needs,” as quoted in the report.

ALSO READ: Paid too much for ‘The Outer Worlds 2’? Microsoft says sorry and starts sending refunds

TD Bank Follows Other Canadian Big Banks’s 4-Day WFO Rule

The Toronto-Dominion Bank joins RBC, BMO, and Scotiabank, all of which implemented or plan to implement four-day-office mandates recently, according to The Globe and Mail report. Those three banks will start the four-day rule as early as September 15, as per the report. RBC and Scotiabank are even planning to expand their office space to accommodate the shift, The Globe and Mail reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Canada’s big banks, which are some of the county’s largest employers, with hundreds of thousands of staff across the six largest lenders, are now spearheading a wider corporate move back to the office, as per The Globe and Mail report. The latest move is a milestone for companies hoping to bring employees back to corporate offices more frequently, as reported by The Globe and Mail.

Work From Office Trend Even In United States

The trend mirrors the approach of the United States, where US banks like JPMorgan Chase, the country’s largest lender, have begun requiring all employees to work five days a week onsite since this year, as per The Globe and Mail report.

FAQs

When will TD bank’s new work-from-office rule start?

Most employees will be required to work from the office four days a week starting November 3. Executives begin October 6.

Will I still have one day to work remotely?

Yes, the policy is four days in-office, so you can still work remotely one day a week and get more day if approved by managers.

