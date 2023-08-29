TDE’s Punch has announced that he’s a strong believer in things that go bump in the night — but he’s not a fan of what it’s doing to the music industry.

In a series of tweets made on Sunday (August 27), the noted rapper and label head admitted that he’s not a fan of the “demonic influences” on music today.

“The demonic influence is getting more and more blatant in this thing. The gradualism was numbing, now it’s just out loud,” he said. “I mean… it was written.”

Check out the tweets below:

Punch wasn’t too specific on which music he felt was more demonic than others, or whether any of his artists were afflicted by Luciferian influences.

This isn’t the first time he’s shared strong opinions about things on Twitter. Back in March 2022, the TDE exec (real name Terrence Henderson) took to Twitter to air out his list of grievances against DJ Vlad.

“Aye champ (@djvlad),” he began. “These headlines you use are very deceptive and misleading. I get it, you need something catchy for the bait, but be careful, it can be damaging. Also don’t even question what I do in that matter and with that tone. Black people are in general, super creative and innovative and can do more than one thing (and at a high level). ”

He concluded, “Basically we can chew gum and walk at the [same] time my guy. I can create a marketing plan with SZA and then go rap with AROOMFULLOFMIRRORS.”

Punch added in the caption, “In case you needed clarity @djvlad.”

Punch appeared to be triggered by an interview DJ Vlad did with battle rapper Daylyt, at the time. In a clip of the interview, Vlad brought up Daylyt’s association with TDE. As Daylyt was discussing linking up with Ab-Soul and other artists on the TDE roster, he mentioned getting a feature from Punch.

That ultimately led to their Hip Hop collective A Room Full of Mirrors, which consists of Daylyt, Punch, Nick Grant, Lyric Michelle, Ichiban Don, Billymaree, Jrias Law, Earlee Riser and producer Hari.

When Daylyt mentioned Punch’s name, Vlad clarified: “Who’s the president of TDE.” But Vlad’s comment didn’t seem to be perceived as malicious by Daylyt, considering he just went on with the interview.