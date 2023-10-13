A teacher has been killed and two others left injured in a knife attack at a secondary school in northern France, police have said.

French anti-terror prosecutors announced that they are taking over the police investigation at Gambetta School in the northern city of Arras.

A French language teacher died in the attack around 11am on Friday and a sports teacher was stabbed, BFM TV reported.

Police confirmed another teacher and the school’s security guard were injured.

The suspect has been arrested, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on social media platform X.

They are a former student of the school, aged in their 20s, a police source reportedly told BFM TV.

It said the attacker’s brother was also arrested and pupils were confined to their classroom.

There is nothing to suggest the attack is linked with the conflict in Israel and Gaza, French police said.

Photographs show that the school has been cordoned off and a forensics team are on site, as well as armed soldiers and firefighters.

President Emmanuel Macron is travelling to Arras, which has around 40,000 residents, following the stabbing.

AFP via Getty Images

A vice president of the lower house of parliament, Naima Moutchou, said the National Assembly “expresses its solidarity and thoughts for the victims, their families and the educational community as we learn that a teacher has been killed and several others have been injured.”

Police could not confirm media reports in France that the assailant had shouted “Allahu Akbar”.

Europe 1 reported the suspected attacker was on a watchlist of people known as being a security risk in connection to radical islamism.

This is a breaking news story. More follows