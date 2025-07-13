A teacher who arrived from Germany and a teenager on a flight from Malaysia have been arrested at Hong Kong airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs worth more than HK$23 million (US$3 million) into the city in two separate cases.

The Customs and Excise Department revealed on Sunday that the two suspects had been arrested the previous day.

In the first case, customs officers stopped a 58-year-old female passenger who had arrived from Frankfurt for inspection.

Officers discovered about 47kg (103lbs) of suspected ketamine hidden in her checked luggage, with an estimated market value of HK$21 million.

Officers found about 4kg of suspected “Ice” in a carry-on bag. Photo: Handout

The woman claimed to be a teacher. Customs said the drugs were hidden among everyday items and foodstuffs inside her checked luggage in an attempt to avoid detection.