A footballer who won a bronze meal while competing with Team GB was found dead just days before Christmas.

Gemma Wiseman, 33, competed alongside her wife and helped secure a third place finish for the team at the World Deaf Football Championship in Italy in 2016.

The mother-of-three had also helped win further medals for England during the 2013 Deaflympics in Bulgaria.

Her body was discovered in a woodland area near Rackheath near Norwich by a member of the public on 16 December. Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral costs. The page has raised more than £8,000 as of Friday afternoon.

The fundraiser reads: “Her family and friends are absolutely devastated.

“Gemma was a kind and caring person with a great sense of humour. Everywhere she went she brought laughter and energy with her and easily made friends with anyone who was lucky enough to meet her.

“Gemma leaves behind her devoted wife, Laura, and 3 year old daughter who are at a complete loss without her.”

As well as working as a teacher’s assistant, she also acted as a role model for other young deaf players, and took part in events to promote grassroots football.

An inquest into her death has since opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court and was adjourned until 29 July.