Fans of Vicky Kaushal are eagerly waiting for the first glimpse of his upcoming film Sam Bahadur, a biopic on India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The wait is finally over as the reports have confirmed that the teaser of the film will be out on October 13 and will also screen with the India-Pakistan cricket match.

Sam Bahadur Teaser Launch

The teaser of Sam Bahadur is one minute and twenty six seconds long and will give a glimpse of Vicky Kaushal’s transformation into Sam Manekshaw and his powerful presence on screen. The actor has been praised for his uncanny resemblance to the war hero and his realistic portrayal. The teaser will also reveal the release date of the film, which is December 1, 2023.

According to a source, it will be launched in the presence of the entire cast, director, and producers in Mumbai, followed by a digital launch on the same day. “Sam Bahadur is a film close to every stakeholder’s heart and the team is committed to bringing it to the big screen on December 1, 2023. The teaser will introduce the audience to the world of this film, and also kick off the near 45-day promotional campaign,” revealed a source close to the development.

Sam Bahadur teaser to screen with India Pakistan match

The producer, Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), has inked a deal with Star Network to showcase the trailer of this biopic in the India vs Pakistan game. “India vs Pakistan World Cup match is the biggest event of the year, which would be watched by over 5 crore Indians. The producers have gone ahead with an impactful marketing campaign as the teaser of Sam Bahadur will air all throughout India vs Pakistan game across the Star Network Platforms. The idea is to reach out to as many people as possible and invite them to experience this heroic tale of Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw,” the source added.

About Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The film will showcase the life and achievements of Sam Manekshaw, who led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and played a crucial role in the creation of Bangladesh. Vicky Kaushal will be seen portraying the legendary army officer, while Sanya Malhotra will play his wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and has been shot in various locations across India. The film also features Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub, and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela in supporting roles.

Sam Bahadur is Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar’s second collaboration after Raazi, which was a critical and commercial success. The film is expected to be a tribute to Sam Manekshaw and his contribution to the nation.

